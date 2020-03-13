Aaron Lewis to bring his Outlaw Country tunes to casino Saturday

SALAMANCA — A leading musician in genres as seemingly different as alternative metal and country, Aaron Lewis will bring his guitars and hit songs to the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino this weekend.
Considered one of the most compelling performers and storytellers in music today, Lewis will perform live to a full house in the casino’s events center at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Known for his outspokenness, impassioned live show and Outlaw Country tunes, Lewis is back on tour with a new album, “State I’m In,” produced by Buddy Cannon for The Valory Music Co. Lewis wrote six of the album’s 10 tracks, which also features cuts by acclaimed songwriters Dan Tyminski and the late Keith Whitley, among others.
“The songs I wrote on this record, they were some dark times,” Lewis said in a 2019 interview with Variety. “It’s interesting, this life that some of us are blessed to live.”
Originally from Vermont, Lewis moved to Springfield, Massachusetts as a kid where he eventually got his start in the music business. As a founding member of the alternative metal rock band Staind, Lewis has been the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist over the band’s seven albums since 1995, the latest coming in 2011, which have sold 13 million copies worldwide.
Staind delivered numerous hit songs during their first two decades, including the Top 10 smash “It’s Been Awhile” from their No. 1 album “Break the Cycle,” which remains one of the most-played rock songs of the decade.
The group’s follow-up albums, “14 Shades of Grey” and “Chapter V,” also went to No. 1 in the Billboard Charts. Hit singles from those albums include “So Far Away” and “Right Here.”
In 2011, Lewis began focusing on a solo career in the world of country music. His debut solo EP “Town Line” topped the U.S. Country charts and included the Top 40 hit single “Country Boy.”
That success led to Lewis earning two CMT Music Award nominations in 2011 for USA Weekend Breakthrough Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.
“In high school, I listened to Cat Stevens and Simon & Garfunkel and the singer/songwriter stuff like that,” he told Variety. “The only thing I really didn’t listen to as a kid growing up musically was country music.”
Lewis’s live shows are highlighted by his impassioned performance and Outlaw Country songs. He makes zero compromises with either himself or the restrictions of a format that seems to have abandoned its rougher tendencies in favor of pop and ‘70s rock inclinations largely lacking in grit.
“I think there is some Staind crossover,” he told Rolling Stone Magazine in 2016. “And I think there are some people that love Staind that want nothing more than for me to come back to rock.”
Lewis’s three full-length country albums, “The Road” in 2012, “Sinner” in 2016 and “State I’m In” from April of last year have all been Top 10 albums on the U.S. Country charts. The three albums also ranked in the top 30 on the Billboard 200 and have sold nearly half a million copies worldwide.