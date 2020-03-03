OLEAN — Delicious homemade Lebanese and Polish foods will be served Saturday when St. Joseph’s Maronite Catholic Church hosts the Spring Hafli fundraiser.
Spokesperson Claudia Attard-Keary said the event, from 5 to 10 p.m., will be held in the parish hall of the church, 1102 Walnut St., and the community is invited to attend to help raise funds for the replacement of the church and rectory furnaces. Chairmen for the event are Dennis Wright and Ron Hamed.
Attard-Keary said admission is a $50 donation per person and includes entry into the big raffle — which features $500, $250 and $50 prizes, as well as two $100 winnings and several non-cash prizes.
A $25 donation will provide a take-out dinner featuring samples from all the foods available.
“They normally do this in the fall … but we’re in fundraiser mode because we’re replacing two furnaces,” Attard-Keary explained. “It’s called hafli, which means ‘party’ in Lebanese.”
Food that will be available includes mezza, or appetizers such as kibbee, hummus, tzatziki, baba ghanouj, spinach pies and pita bread, among others. Entrees will include chicken kebabs, rice, lobster and tabouli, followed by a baklava dessert. Soft drinks, coffee, beer and wine will also be available. Lebanese music and dancing will provide entertainment during the event.
In looking back, Attard-Keary said the congregation moved into the current location in 2013, which formerly housed the Transfiguration Oratory, after the former St. Joseph’s Maronite church burned in 2011 on North Fourth Street. Attard-Keary said a number of the Polish congregation from Transfiguration remained with the church, which provides the unique blend of that culture with the Lebanese community at St. Joseph’s.
As for other announcements at the church, she said the new priest at the church is Father Tony Mouanes, who began serving at St. Joseph’s at the end of 2019.
Attard-Keary said other upcoming events at the church will include the annual Lenten Fish Dinner on March 27, with $15 admission; and the annual Cadillac Dinner on June 7, with $300 admission for two people. She said the Cadillac Dinner will have a top prize of $10,000 and will be held at the Old Library Restaurant. More details will be announced on both events at later dates.
For more information, call the church at 379-8436.