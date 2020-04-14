CUBA — Steve Yatzkanic had a plan in place.
In 2017, the Cuba-Rushford baseball coach inherited a talented freshmen class — one that had been groomed through the local youth leagues — a group that he felt would be capable of winning a sectional title and more.
And in that time, which coincided with a teaching career that had surpassed three decades, he made up his mind on a question that had been looming: In four years, when this group graduated, he’d retire.
“I had my mind set on that,” he said, “that when these guys go, I’m going to go. I thought it was a good year; we’ll all go out together. I knew that if they stuck together, which they have — every one of them has seen it through — that we were going to go out together.”
Four years later, Yatzkanic remains steadfast in his decision. He’s going to officially step down from his post as a middle school teacher after 35 years, 32 of which he’s served as the varsity baseball coach, in July.
Only, the book that has been a long and successful coaching career is very likely to be missing its final chapter.
THE REBELS are set to bring back much of their roster from a team that went 17-4 and lost in the Section 5 Class C-1 semifinals last spring, including the core that, in its earliest days, seemed predestined for something special. C-R was poised to reclaim its place as one of the best baseball teams in the Big 30.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however — and the diminishing window for which a spring season could take place — the Rebels, as we know, might never get the chance to take the field. It’s a painful reality that’s threatened to wipe out not only the last go-round for these seniors, but the final sendoff for Yatzkanic.
“It’s disappointing,” he acknowledged. “I’ve been getting text messages from my players, ‘Coach, do you still think we’re going to have a season? Do you still think there’s a chance? I just feel so bad for them. Not as much for me; of course, I was looking forward to the season …
“(But) they just kept saying, ‘This is our year, Coach, this is our year.’ They were really looking forward to it.”
YATZKANIC can’t help but feel for his players, and more specifically the group responsible for elevating the program back to its hey-day level of the mid- to late-2000s, one highlighted by Grady McCumiskey, Kaden Moyer, Nathan Pinney, Andrew Clement and ace pitcher Dan Emerson.
For years before, the longtime coach stopped opening the gym on weekends because no one was showing up. But this team, it showed up, with “six, seven, eight guys” appearing regularly for offseason workouts.
Then, the “air was taken out of everything.”
And now, this 2020 C-R team, which could well have gone down as one of the best under Yatzkanic’s watch, might be left with a question mark rather than the exclamation point it had planned on.
“I sit here and I think about it everyday,” said Yatzkanic, who’s had to juggle the potential for a lost season with the major adjustment of trying to teach from home. “I still have that chance, that little glimmer of hope that maybe, if we got back to school in the middle of May, we could salvage something …
“I’ve had parents say, ‘I feel so bad for the seniors; the best part of your high school (career) is your last two-to-three months, and not only just the sports part of it.’ It’s hard to believe that this is how (it might have to end).”
WHILE Yatzkanic understandably is sorrowful for his players, you can’t help but sympathize … for him.
With the retirement of Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Chuck Senn after the 2019 campaign, the Rebels’ manager was set to take the torch as the longest-tenured and winningest coach in the Big 30.
He and the seniors were going to win a sectional title in their swan song season. If the Rebels had made it a truly remarkable campaign, Yatzkanic, who owns a record of 328-245 over 31 years, might have had an outside chance at finishing with 350 career victories.
Off the field, he was supposed to be inducted into the Allegany County Sports Hall of Fame on March 21, a ceremony that has since been postponed. And though he hasn’t, it would be fair for him to ask: Of all the years for a global pandemic to put a stranglehold on the sports world, why does it have to be his last?
“It’s definitely … it’s disappointing, it really is,” he said, his voice sounding weary from the toll all of this has taken. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the good players. I don’t care how good of a coach you are, if you don’t have talent … obviously getting three hundred and some wins and being around for 500 and some games, you’ve enjoyed it, you’ve had some good teams, but to get those numbers, I’ve been blessed with a lot of talent, I can honestly say that ...
“I looked forward this year to going out with another big-win season. These guys — that’s what really hurts — is they’re really a nice bunch of guys. That’s why this is so hard. They’re nice kids, mannerly and respectful. That’s why you’re still holding on to some hope that we can play.”
UNLIKE HIS seniors, Yatzkanic could return to the C-R dugout next spring despite not being in his teaching position if he so desired.
The job is his for as long as he wants it.
But as tempting as that might be — a second chance at a final season — he has no intentions of returning.
“I’m definitely not going to coach,” he said. “I just want to walk away from everything. That’s just me. At the time, I thought I was going to go out with these seven seniors; it would have been great closure. But I don’t plan on coming back.”
Instead, Yatzkanic will now have time to reflect on a coaching career that has produced four sectional titles, including a three-peat from 2009-11, a couple of trips to the Far West Regional, a 20-win season in 2005 and his magnum opus: an appearance in the New York State Class C State Final Four in 2011. He’ll also ponder a teaching career that he believes was his calling.
Upon graduating from Bona with a teaching degree, the 66-year-old Yatzkanic took a job at the old Felmont Oil Corp. in Olean.
“I went for the money, which was (young and foolish of me),” he admitted. “I was making double what teachers were making.”
In the mid-1980s, however, the plant closed, which Yatzkanic took as a sign that he was meant to be a teacher and coach. And so, he talked to some teachers, “did his homework” on the C-R school district and was ultimately hired for an elementary school teaching job that he considered to be the perfect opportunity.
And ever since then, “it’s been great.”
“I don’t wake up in the morning going, ‘Oh man, I’ve got to go to my job today,” he said. “This has been very difficult for me to retire. To be honest, I could do this for three, four more years; with coaching, it’s just, I’m worn out … I can just tell I’m tired this year.
“With teaching, I could go on; I love my job that much. But I also know that I’m 66 years old and it’s time. Thirty-five years, I just want to do some things that I haven’t done — maybe golf and do a little more trout finish. I need to do those things, but I could keep going … I love it that much.”