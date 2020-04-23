ST. BONAVENTURE — Its offseason, in a reflection of the current nature of college basketball, has been fluid.
In the last month, St. Bonaventure has lost three players to transfer — freshman forward Robert Carpenter became the latest when he announced his intention to depart the program on Tuesday — while adding the same number of recruits. With another scholarship now available, its roster still might not be set for next season.
And yet, its eight- to nine-man rotation might be as close to being settled in April as its been in recent memory.
That’s not to say Bona won’t have some decisions to make, a couple of roles to define, come October.
Unlike in most years under coach Mark Schmidt, however, it has no glaring holes to fill, welcoming back all five starters and its top six scorers — a total of 92 percent of its offense — from a team that, again, could have reached the 20-win mark had its season not ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
If the assumption is that all six of their top players return to those roles, Bona would be looking for about three guys to fill out the rotation. And in an hour-long Zoom session with season ticket holders on Wednesday, Schmidt provided at least a glimpse as to who those guys might be.
Based on that, here’s an early look at how the Bonnies’ depth chart might look for next winter:
Point guard: Kyle Lofton, Jaren English
Shooting guard: English, Alejandro Vasquez, Eddie Creal, Alpha Okoli
Small forward: Dominick Welch, Jalen Adaway
Power forward: Justin Winston, Adaway, Jalen Shaw, Quintin Metcalf
Center: Osun Osunniyi, Shaw
YES, FOR the second year in a row — as it stands — Bona doesn’t have a backup point guard in the traditional sense. If you’re looking for an immediate weakness, this might be it, though English performed ably in that role, in a limited sample size, last year.
Then, too, if the juco transfer Shaw falls short of expectations or the rising freshman Metcalf isn’t ready to provide meaningful minutes, the Bonnies could well be hurting in the frontcourt.
Mostly, though, this is a lineup that not only returns plenty of experience and production from 2019-20, but could allow Schmidt some flexibility — the opportunity to go both big and small — based on the opponent.
In his comments Wednesday, Schmidt made two particularly interesting revelations in terms of the rotation: 1. Adaway, due to his strength and athleticism, could see time at power forward, allowing Bona to go with a four-guard lineup. 2. Shaw, the 6-foot-10, 235-pounder could be versatile enough that Bona could play he and fellow big man Osunniyi at the same time.
Schmidt, to be sure, is high on Adaway, the 6-foot-5 Miami (Ohio) transfer who will be eligible to play this season.
“He’s the most athletic guy we have on our team,” the 13th-year coach said. “If there’s a weakness it’s probably his 3-point shooting, but he’s got a high skill level, he plays hard, loves to play — he’s going to be a big asset for us next year, because we can play him at multiple positions.
“Jalen’s (taken advantage of the year off) … we have high hopes for him. Great kid, smart kid, really competitive. There were some times in practice where he did some special things, so he’s going to really help us at both the ‘3’ and the ‘4’ position.”
Adaway, who averaged eight points and five rebounds in his sophomore year at Miami, will join what figures to be a loaded backcourt.
OUTSIDE OF the returning trio of Lofton, English and Welch, all of whom averaged 11 points or more last year, Bona has four other players who fall into that shooting guard/small forward category.
Included in that group is the juco transfer Creal, the hard-nosed 6-foot-4 wing who helped Moberly Area Community College to the national junior college tournament in March. Despite joining a logjam at guard, Creal will have every chance to see time next year due to his rugged nature, Schmidt said.
“He’s an unselfish player, he’s really position-less,” he noted. “And everybody we talked to about him ... he’s tough. If there was a negative on our team this past year, I think we got bullied a little bit, especially against the bigger teams — Saint Louis, VCU, Dayton.
“Eddie brings that toughness that we need. He’s not going to back down, he’s going to look you in the eye, and he’s a player. People have asked, ‘where are you going to play him?’ I don’t know where I’m going to play him, but he’s going to find playing time because of his toughness and his unselfishness.”
And though juco transfers can be hit or miss, Schmidt expects both to contribute in some capacity. If they do, that could potentially give the Bonnies a lineup of their five starters from last year, plus Vasquez, Adaway, Creal and Shaw coming off the bench.
“He can do a lot of things,” Schmidt added of Shaw. “He’s got some skill where he can shoot the ball from 17, 18 feet. He’s a really good athlete, really coordinated … and he can really pass.
“That’s one thing really caught my eye — you can teach a guy post moves and positioning, but you really can’t teach a big guy how to pass, and he has a really good touch, a really good feel, and both (Shaw and Creal) come from a winning background.”