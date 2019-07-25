If you’re having high school football withdrawal, you’re in luck.
The Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic is less than two weeks away, kicking off at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field.
Just over two weeks later, on Aug. 19, New York state teams begin practice for the 2019 season.
For gridiron history junkies, the New York State Sportswriters Association had an interesting development this summer. The association expanded its all-state football archive at RoadToSyracuse.com, adding all-state first teams from 1968 to 1998 to the website’s reference section. Previously, only complete all-state teams since 1999 were available.
“It’s the product of work by our Steve Grandin, who retyped material that had existed only in hard-copy form,” NYSSWA President John Moriello wrote in a July 6 blog post. “Lending a hand from Long Island was Andy Slawson, who had copies of files that Steve did not have access to until recently.
“We’re hoping to fill in the 1968-98 era with the rest of the picks beyond the first team at (some) later date, but you can now at least review 52 years worth of first-team picks on our site.”
I was curious to see who from the Big 30 garnered first-team all-state honors from 1968 to 1998. A look through the lists revealed 35 area players earned the distinction during that span. Salamanca led the way with 14 selections. Olean and Randolph were next with five choices each; Hinsdale boasted three picks; Ellicottville and Cattaraugus had two honorees apiece; and Portville, Wellsville, Pioneer and Franklinville each had one player recognized.
Here are the Big 30’s selections, chronologically:
- Jeff Davis, Salamanca, tackle, 1970 offense
- Cal Sanfilippo, Salamanca, tackle, 1971 defense
- Mike King, Portville, linebacker, 1972 small schools defense
- Ron Wojtowicz, Salamanca, halfback, 1972 small schools defense
- John Weir, Salamanca, tackle, 1973 small schools offense
- Dave Conklin, Hinsdale, running back, 1975 small schools offense
- Dan Dry, Salamanca, running back, 1977 small schools offense
- Wayne Doty, Olean, halfback, 1977 small schools defense
- Glenn Law, Wellsville, quarterback, 1978 small schools offense
- Chris Myers, Salamanca, tackle, 1978 small schools defense
- Pete Lee, Salamanca, guard, 1979 small schools offense
- John Quigley, Olean, tackle, 1980 small schools defense
- Joe Washington, Olean, tackle, 1981 small schools defense
- Marvin Bowen, Pioneer, middle guard, 1983 small schools defense
- Jerry Trietley, Olean, linebacker, 1984 small schools defense
- Roy Haley, Salamanca, tackle, 1986 small schools offense
- Arron Whitmore, Salamanca, lineman, 1989 Class C-D defense
- Todd Tyler, Hinsdale, halfback, 1989 Class C-D defense
- Gene Oyer, Salamanca, lineman, 1990 Class C-D offense
- Steve Noll, Hinsdale, safety, 1990 Class C-D defense
- Troy Lubke, Ellicottville, end, 1991 Class C-D offense
- Chris Barney, Salamanca, lineman, 1991 Class C-D defense
- Ed Vassar, Salamanca, running back, 1992 Class C-D offense
- Tyler Booth, Randolph, lineman, 1992 Class C-D defense
- Mike Roblee, Ellicottville, lineman, 1993 Class D defense
- Jamie Ruth, Randolph, lineman, 1994 Class D defense
- Jesse Turner, Olean, linebacker, 1995 Class B defense
- Marty Lange, Randolph, halfback, 1995 Class C defense
- Nick Waldron, Franklinville, running back, 1995 Class D offense
- Chad Slade, Randolph, running back, 1996 Class D offense
- Paul Paddock, Cattaraugus, running back, 1997 Class D offense
- Ike Morrison, Randolph, running back, 1997 Class D offense
- Justus Galac, Cattaraugus, lineman, 1997 Class D defense
- Chad Bartoszek, Salamanca, lineman, 1998 Class C defense
- Adam Weitzel, Salamanca, linebacker, 1998 Class C defense
MAJOR congratulations are in order for two Allegany County schools that had an impressive year academically.
Fillmore and Scio were recently named 2018-19 School of Distinction winners by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
Schools earn School of Distinction status by having 100% of their varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. Fillmore (14 varsity teams) and Scio (10) were among 35 schools statewide to be recognized.
Additionally, Allegany-Limestone, Olean, Pioneer and Portville earned the NYSPHSAA School of Excellence Award by having 75% of their varsity teams qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award.
RECENT Olean High School graduate and Big 30 all-star Nick Crandall spent the summer playing for the Southern Tier Regulators 18-and-under travel baseball team.
In 25 games, Crandall hit .273 (18-for-66) with three doubles, two triples, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored. He also pitched 11 innings in relief, recording a 0.64 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
The Regulators (13-11-2) completed their season Wednesday evening with an 8-2 win over the Erie Bolts at Jamestown’s Diethrick Park.
The Southern Tier organization evolved after fielding the host team in last summer’s Babe Ruth World Series in Jamestown and plans to add a 14U team.
Tryouts for the 14U and 18U teams, which will include players from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Warren (Pa.) counties, will be held Monday, Aug. 5 and Wednesday Aug. 7 at the Robert H. Jackson Athletic Complex behind the Frewsburg elementary school, 135 Ivory St. Players need to attend only one of the sessions. The 14U tryouts begin at 5 p.m., and the 18U tryouts follow at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the tryout is a $20 non-refundable fee.
