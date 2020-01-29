ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Central School District administrators will hold a special 2020 Capital Project presentation at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 in the elementary school’s multi-purpose room.
The presentation will describe the proposed $10 million upgrade at the elementary school on Maple Avenue and the nearby bus garage. The community is welcome to attend.
District residents will be asked to vote on the proposed project, which will not impact taxes, from noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 11, in the lobby of the district office at the middle/high school building on Five Mile Road.