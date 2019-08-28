ALLEGANY — Discussions of the ongoing $16.1 million capital project at the Allegany-Limestone Central School District’s high school and elementary school buildings, as well as the possibility of further upgrades at the latter, were among the topics discussed at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the cleaning process of the elementary school office and the upgrade of the entryway are near completion and should be ready for Thursday’s open house at the campus. In addition, he said the concession stand roof at the high school is coming along as planned, and the turf on the back field should be completed in a couple of weeks.
Giannicchi also noted that the upgraded “locker rooms will be turned over to (the district) on Thursday” with graphics eventually added to the tile.
On a related topic, Giannicchi said the district has a potential project under consideration that will include extensive upgrades at the bus garage and elementary school, both located on Maple Avenue. While the elementary school is undergoing some upgrades through the current capital project, the district is looking into more extensive work on the building.
“When we considered finances, we realized we have a reserve fund that is pretty good right now and is pretty well funded,” Giannicchi told the board. He said the elementary school, initially constructed in 1958, has had several add-ons over the past 61 years and is in need of renovations. Furthermore, Giannicchi told the board he believes the project, which would help maintain the aging building, could be done with no tax increase. He said if the board would consider the proposal, it likely wouldn’t be embarked upon until 2024, when the current capital project is well completed.
“We could maintain that building but it could end up costing us more in the long run,” he said of the elementary school. Areas of the building that are in real need of upgrades include the gymnasium, the kitchen and the courtyard. Giannicchi said an upgrade would also make the building more uniform in style. He said staff will be asked for input on improvements they believe is needed. The board approved further investigation into the matter that will include a review of the reserve fund and an estimated cost for such a project.
IN PERSONNEL MATTERS, the board accepted the retirement resignation from Mike Watson, longtime school business official for the district. Watson’s retirement will be effective in February of 2020, following 29 and a half years service. Administrators said they will begin advertising for the position in October. Following the reading of Watson’s resignation letter, the board and audience gave Watson a standing ovation and applause.
The board also approved the retirement resignation of Terri Diffenderfer from the position of teacher aide; and the resignations of Corrine Quinn from the position of special education teacher and gifted and talented teacher; Brenna Hahne from the position of art teacher and student council advisor; Jessica Leary from the position of musical assistant; Wendy Winterhalter from the position of mentor; Jenna Hendricks from the position of eighth-grade adviser; and Michael Fortuna and Wesley Gilbert from their positions as school bus drivers.
The board approved the appointment of Austin Matson as a teacher in the music tenure area; Alexandra Zimmer as a teacher in the special education tenure area; Riley Weber to the position of art teacher in the art tenure area; Chad Lyter as an eighth-grade science teacher; and Andrew VanDusen as maintenance mechanic. The board also approved the tenure appointment of Jenna Hendricks in the science tenure area.
The next meeting for the school board will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the elementary school cafeteria. The meeting, which is the only scheduled board session for September, will host a 6 p.m. walk-through tour of work of the building prior to the meeting.
Giannicchi noted the start of the 2019-20 school year in the district is Sept. 4.
