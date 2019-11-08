EAST AURORA — Leading the Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team to a third-place finish in Section 6 Class C2, Angelina Napoleon qualified for the state championships on Friday.
Napoleon, a freshman, finished fifth in Class C at the Section 6 state qualifier, finishing the 3.1-mile course at Knox Farm in 20:37. The Gators finished third in Class C2 with 77 points, behind only Southwestern and Falconer.
Napoleon will make her second consecutive trip to the state championships Saturday, Nov. 16, at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The conditions today were very sloppy and cold, so overall the team did a great job considering the conditions,” Gators coach Kathy Stamets said. “The repeat that Ange had, going back to states, is a great accomplishment, being that she’s only a freshman.”
Also for the A-L girls, Alyssa Studley was 31st (23:14), Maddie Straub 34th (23:34), Lindsey Kolb 39th (23:52) and Hayden Cole 57th (24:54).
In the Class B race, senior Maddie Hoffman led Olean in 65th place with a time of 24:54. She was followed by sophomore Nya Martinelli in 66th (24:57) and sophomore Stella Gonzalez was 90th (27:24).
The A-L boys also took third in C2 with 85 points, led by Jake Brink’s 17th-place finish at 18:06.
Ryan Wisnieweski was 24th (18:15) for A-L, while Daniel Casey was 34th (18:42), Donald Higgs 47th (19:10) and Alex Redeye 50th (19:16).