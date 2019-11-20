A-L’s Napolean concludes big year with superb state finish

PLATTSBURGH — Angelina Napolean had finished at, or near, the top of every meet she’d participated in this fall.
That included both the duel- and tri-meets staged locally and even the bigger invitationals held in the likes of Jamestown and Rochester. It’s almost no surprise, then, that the Allegany-Limestone freshman fared as well as she did at the state event.
Napolean, the lone Big 30 qualifier in either gender, continued a phenomenal season, placing 18th of 128 runners in Class C at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships held at SUNY Plattsburgh last weekend.
On a course that was shortened slightly from a traditional 3.1-mile layout due to snow, Napolean finished in 18:09.6. Elizabeth Lucason, of Section 3’s Camden, won the individual event in 16:51.6.
Napolean, a two-time state representative in just her first year of high school, improved upon a 40th place finish from last fall.
“She had a great run,” A-L coach Kathy Stamets said. “There was at least six inches of snow on the ground; they had to snow blow the course and everything, so it was an interesting experience for her.
“It was 20 degrees out, but even in those tough conditions, she really stepped up to the plate.”
Saturday’s effort was more of the same for Napolean, who finished fourth at the CCAA Championships and fifth at the Section 6 State Qualifier earlier this month. Even as a regular top finisher, she still only improved as the year went on, Stamets said.
“One of the nice things we have in our season is that our first meet and league meet are held on the same course, so you get to see the improvement of each of the individual kids,” she noted. “I don’t remember (Napolean’s) particular improvement, but I know it was a substantial improvement, so as strong as she started the season, she was improving her times all the way through.
“Especially as a ninth-grader, she represented us very well.”