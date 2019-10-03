ST. BONAVENTURE — For the first time since 2012, the Southern Tier Classic Cross Country Invitational will be held at St. Bonaventure University.
The event will feature 13 boys teams and 12 girls teams from across the Southern Tier and into Pennsylvania.
The event has been held at Allegany-Limestone for each of the past six years, but is moving back to SBU because of construction at A-L.
“The runners like racing at the college because they get to run through the woods and along the edge of the river trail,” Gators coach Kathy Stamets said. “It’s fun because it’s scenic.”
The races will begin and end at the university’s back fields south of the Reilly Center.
“It’s a smaller race than it used to be, but we have some good teams come in so it’s always good competition,” Stamets said. “We have some runners who should perform near the top of their races, and it will be nice to run in front of sort of a home crowd.”
The Gators finished second in the boys’ race last year and third in the girls’.
Randolph, who won the boys’ race last year, returns with senior Ronan McDonald.
McDonald, who won the Southern Tier Classic in 2018, will lead a Cardinals team that the Gators defeated in a race last week.
A-L’s Ryan Wisniewski is another favorite in the boys’ race.
In the girls’ race, A-L’s Angelina Napoleon is among the favorites.
Another team to watch in both varsity races this weekend is Addison, which did not compete in the race a year ago.
Addison’s Faith Skowvron and Napoleon finished 10 seconds apart last weekend at McQuaid. Both runners are freshmen.
Modified races will begin at 11 a.m., followed by JV boys at 11:50, varsity girls at 12:25 p.m. and varsity boys at 1 p.m.