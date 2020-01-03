ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team seemed to have this one in hand.
The Gators jumped out to a 17-8 lead and brought a 12-point advantage into the break. At that point, a sixth win by double digits in as many victories on the season appeared to be all but a lock.
They needed one last overpowering spurt to pull away, however.
And they used one of their best long-distance shooting nights of the season to arrive there.
Casey Curran registered 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and A-L went 11-of-22 from 3-point range while dispatching Fredonia, 64-46, in a CCAA West I matchup Friday. The Hillbillies quickly rallied to it at 37 in the third quarter, but the Gators closed the game on a 27-9 run.
“We buckled down defensively,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “We hit some shots. We went on a stretch where we hit a bunch of 3s and we kept hitting 3s in the fourth quarter. We shot the ball really well tonight.”
Ty Curran (4 assists, 3 steals) and Gus Napoleon added 15 and 12 points, respectively, and each hit four trifectas for the Gators (6-2). Ben Giardini pulled down seven rebounds while Michael Wolfgang chipped in three steals in the win.
Nick Whitfield tallied a team-best 18 points for Fredonia (6-3). In the end, Allegany-Limestone was also helped by a defense that has limited six of eight opponents to 48 points or fewer on the year.
CCAA WEST I Olean 60, Southwestern 54
JAMESTOWN — Covi James pumped in 22 points and Dan Klein notched 10 points and six offensive rebounds to guide Olean.
But for as big as that duo was, it was Kamdyn McClain’s big fourth quarter that helped Olean (6-3) prevail. The sophomore guard made two big 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 at the line down the stretch, accounting for all eight of his points, as the Huskies hung on after Southwestern took a brief lead in the fourth quarter.
“Their defense was keying on Covi driving to the basket and Dan inside,” said OHS coach Tim Kolasinski, whose team had taken a 45-43 lead into the period. “Just the ability to have somebody step up and hit a couple 3s to kind of give us a little bit of breathing room (was huge).”
Aidan Kennedy collected 21 points for the Trojans.
NON-LEAGUE Jasper-Troupsburg 58, Bolivar-Richburg 49
BOLIVAR — Brayden Hill racked up 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Tyler Flint posted 13 points to key Jasper-Troupsburg.
The Wildcats used an 18-7 third quarter to turn a halftime deficit into a 40-32 edge heading into the fourth quarter and made 10-of-13 at the free throw line in the final frame to stay ahead.
“We had stretched it out to 10 at one point in the first half,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “We got real sloppy in the third quarter. We talked about about keeping it simple, just trying to work down low. We got a little too fancy, we threw the ball away, and they took advantage of it.”
Landon Danaher tossed in 24 points, including 17 in the second half, and Camdyn MacDonell added 13 for the Wolverines (4-4).
Hammondsport 76, Whitesville 15
WHITESVILLE — Zak Davis led four double-digit scorers with 18 points and Hammondsport held Whitesville to just two points in both the second and third quarters while cruising.
Hunter Ball and C.J. Hill added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lakers (4-2). Dylan Acor pulled down 16 rebounds for the Blue Jays (0-5).
“Until we learn to make better decisions, take care of the basketball and reduce our turnovers, we cannot be competitive,” Whitesville coach Scott Bledsoe said. “The effort is there and we get two starters back next week. That will be big for us.”
Rochester Rapids 78, New Life Christian 69
ROCHESTER — John Bushen and Tim O’Hare racked up 30 and 25 points, respectively, as Rochester handed New Life its first loss of the year.
Paul Fillion added 15 points for the Rapids, who allowed a seven-point halftime lead to fizzle into a fourth-quarter deficit, but outscored New Life to 27-15 in the final frame to pull back on top.
“We worked like crazy to get up four going into the fourth quarter,” New Life coach Jim Hutter said. “I think we just ran out of gas a little bit. We let them score 27 points in the fourth quarter, but it was a good, tight game.”
Gabe Lucena poured in 38 points, including a 12-of-13 mark at the line, while notchined five assists and six steals and Timothy Hutter registered 22 points and 12 rebounds for New Life (5-1).
AT ALLEGANY Fredonia (46)
Rybij 2 0-0 4, Schrader 1 0-0 2, Putney 3 0-0 8, Whitfield 6 6-7 18, Reading 3 3-3 9, Berg 1 0-0 3, Gullo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-10 46.
Allegany-Limestone (64)
Giardini 3 1-4 8, T. Curran 5 1-2 15, Napoleon 4 0-0 12, Gustafson 1 0-0 3, C. Curran 7 4-4 19, Wolfgang 3 1-5 7. Totals: 23 7-15 64. Fredonia 8 20 41 46 Allegany-Limestone 17 32 47 64
Three-point goals: Fredonia 3 (Putney 2, Berg); A-L 11 (Giardini, T. Curran 4, Napoleon 4, Gustafson, C. Curran). Total fouls: Fredonia 16, A-L 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Allegany-Limestone won.
AT LAKEWOOD Olean (60)
Z. James 2 1-2 7, K. McClain 2 2-2 8, C. James 8 5-8 22, Brooks 3 3-6 9, J. McClain 1 0-0 2, Pantuso 1 0-1 2, Klein 4 2-4 10. Totals: 21 13-23 60.
Southwestern (54)
Kennedy 8 1-1 21, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Pannes 5 1-3 12, Pearson 1 1-2 3, Pascarella 1 0-0 2, Ricker 5 1-4 11. Totals: 22 5-12 54. Olean 12 31 45 60 Southwestern 6 22 43 54
Three-point goals: Olean 5 (Z. James, K. McClain, C. James); Southwestern 5 (Kennedy 4, Pannes). Total fouls: Olean 14, Southwestern 18. Fouled out:
Kennedy, Pearson (S).
JV:
Olean won.
AT BOLIVAR Jasper-Troupsburg (58)
Brayden Hill 10 4-7 28, Price 3 0-0 8, J. Flint 1 0-2 2, T. Flint 3 7-8 13, Draper 3 1-2 7. Totals: 20 12-19 58.
Bolivar-Richburg (49)
R. Danaher 2 2-4 7, L. Danaher 8 7-7 24, Karnuth 1 0-0 3, Scott 1 0-0 2, Camdyn MacDonell 6 1-5 13. Totals: 18 10-16 49. Jasper-Troupsburg 13 22 40 58 Bolivar-Richburg 18 25 32 49
Three-point goals: J-T 6 (Hill 4, Price 2); B-R 3 (R. Danaher, L. Danaher, Karnuth). Total fouls: J-T 17, B-R 16. Fouled out:
Flint, Cornell (J-T).
JV:
Jasper-Troupsburg won.
AT WHITESVILLE Hammondsport (76)
Kressly 4 0-0 10, Ball 7 0-0 15, Beam 2 1-2 5, MacDonald 1 1-2 3, Davis 7 2-3 18, Becker 3 0-0 6, Hill 4 3-5 11, Wells 4 0-0 8. Totals: 32 7-12 76.
Whitesville (15)
Jackson 0 0-0 0, Pensyl 2 0-0 5, Estep 1 0-0 2, Whitesell 2 0-0 4, Acor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 0-2 15. Hammondsport 23 43 56 76 Whitesville 7 9 11 15
Three-point goals: H’port 5 (Kressley 2, Ball, Davis 2); Whitesville 1 (Pensyl). Total fouls: H’Port 9, Whitesville 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT ROCHESTER New Life Christian (69)
Lucena 11 12-13 38, Hutter 8 5-6 22, Ampiah-Kwofi 1 1-2 3, Ofori 1 0-0 2, Terrison 2 0-0 4, Andoh 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 18-23 69.
Rochester Rapids (78)
Bushen 11 3-4 30, O’Hare 12 1-3 25, Fillion 5 4-4 15, Anderson 1 0-1 2, Scott-Avery 1 0-0 2, Andrew 1 2-5 4. Totals: 31 10-17 78. New Life Christian 14 29 54 69 Rochester 23 36 50 78
Three-point goals: New Life 5 (Lucena 4, Hutter); Rochester 6 (Bushen 5, Fillion). Total fouls: New Life 18, Rochester 18. Fouled out: None.