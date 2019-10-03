ALLEGANY — After four tough sets, the Allegany-Limestone girls volleyball team got past Ellicottville for a 25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 26-16 victory on Thursday in CCAA East play.
Maura Vossler led the way for A-L (6-3) with 12 kills, one ace, two blocks and three digs. Emma McCarthy added seven kills and three aces with “solid gameplay all around,” coach Terra LaCroix added.
Also for the Gators, Cameron Riordan had 33 assists and seven aces. Mallory Jakubczyk chipped in three kills, entering midway through the match.
“She stepped up off the bench cold and really contributed tonight,” LaCroix added.
For Ellicottville (4-7), Cyrene Moore had 10 kills and eight blocks; Heli Kongats added four kills, nine digs and two aces; and Jenna Hadley had 11 assists and six digs.
CCAA EAST Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Salamanca 1
CATTARAUGUS — Salamanca took the third set to extend the match, but Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-7) held on for a 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18 victory, led by Maddie Jones’ seven kills and 10 blocks.
Also for the Timberwolves, Emma Rupp had seven kills and three aces and Haley Dorman added three kills and five blocks.
For Salamanca (2-8), Kylee Dowdy led the attack eight kills and seven digs. Jaedan Hubbard and Jillian Rea each had three kills.
Po rtville 3, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH — Portvilled maintained its unbeaten-streak to nine games with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 sweep over Randolph (7-3, 4-3).
Alyssa Adams and Brynn Paggett led the Cardinals with five kills each. Rian Finch added three kills and three blocks while Eve Adams finished with six assists.
Portville (9-0, 7-0) has yet to drop a set to an opposing team this season.
Hailey Keim helped lead the way with eight kills, three digs and a block for the Panthers. Laura Wilhelm also added eight kills with three blocks. Kylie Blessing tallied 28 assists and three digs, and Tori Unverdorben had five kills, four digs and three aces.
ECIC DIV. III Pioneer 3, Maryvale 2
CHEEKTOWAGA — Pioneer (5-8) rallied back after dropping the first two sets to win, 22-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19, 26-24.
DISTRICT 9 LAUREL Elk County Catholic 3, Bradford 0
ST. MARYS — Erica Marshall had nine kills for Bradford, but the Lady Owls were swept by Elk County Catholic (25-16, 25-13, 25-23).
Laney Kahle chipped in 18 assists and three blocks for Bradford (4-6), and Alix Ordiway added five kills.
NORTH TIER Port Allegany 3, Austin 0
AUSTIN, Pa. — Maleah Daniels had nine kills, seven digs and five aces to lead the Lady Gators to a season sweep over the Lady Panthers with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 victory.
Port Allegany (4-8, 4-6) also got contributions from Kayln Naylor with 10 digs, seven aces and four kills while Shannon Curfman chipped in eight kills.
For Austin (0-10, 0-10), Taylor Brewer had eight kills and three blocks, Kendra Valenti had four kills and Kylie Welsh five kills and a block.
Oswayo Valley 3, Coudersport 2
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — After an Oswayo Valley sweep earlier in the season, Coudersport gave the Green Wave a scare in its 12th straight league victory.
Coudersport gave the NTL-leading Green Wave all it could handle, but OV ended up winning a 25-26, 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6 five-set thriller to stay perfect in league play.
Jadyn Brabham lead Oswayo Valley (12-1, 11-0) with 20 kills, 18 digs, 15 service points and three blocks. Meanwhile, Mackenzie George had 22 assists and four aces, Trinity Lundy had 12 digs and 10 assists and Macy West was a force on defense with nine blocks and added eight kills and six digs.
Coudersport (7-6, 7-4) was led by 20 digs, 13 points and six aces from Elizabeth Frame, 10 digs and six kills from Vanessa VanWhy and nine kills, four digs and four blocks from Paige Watson.
Otto-Eldred 3, Northern Potter 0
DUKE CENTER — Behind 14 kills from Reilly Raught, Otto-Eldred overpowered Northern Potter in straight sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-15) Thursday night.
Raught also added four aces, four blocks and a pair of digs for the Lady Terrors (9-4, 9-2), and Emmalee Sheeler posted two aces, two digs, a kill and 19 assists to facilitate the O-E attack.
Haley Cousin posted three aces and four kills, and Morgan Dalton posted six kills and six blocks. Jadelyn Spinney had a pair of aces, a kill, an assist and three digs.
For Northern Potter (3-10, 3-9), Savannah Herring had six kills, two blocks and a dig, and Courtney Martin posted three aces, six kills and 10 digs. Faith Zdrojewski posted four aces, six assists and five digs, and Madison Hoopes posted a pair of kills and an impressive 17 digs.
Galeton 3, Smethport 0
SMETHPORT — Alli Macensky had 13 kills to lead Galeton to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-7 sweep over Smethport.
Also for Galeton (7-5, 6-5), Kate Kulish had 10 assists and 11 aces, Alexis Johnson had four kills and four digs and Makenna Shuemaker added 10 digs and three aces.
Mykayla Deyarmin had nine kills for Smethport (1-10, 1-10).
NON-LEAGUE Fillmore 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
OLEAN — Erin Mawn finished with six aces, seven digs and 10 assists to lift Fillmore to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-14 sweep over Archbishop Walsh.
Julia Colombo added six acces and two skills while Raylynn Ryan had six digs and five aces.
Fillmore improves to 9-3 with the victory. Archbishop Walsh falls to 0-9.
York 3, Wellsville 0
YORK — Wellsville suffered a 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 sweep to York (7-1).
Mattie Buckley led the Lions (6-5) with four kills, six digs and five assists while Jaelyn Knapp had three kills and two blocks.
Also for Wellsville, Keara Ludu (five digs, two aces), Brooklyn Stisser (two aces) and Marley Adams (three digs, two aces) all had two kills. Delayne Mattison finished with nine assists, three aces and two digs.