In March of 2016, Ally Forness earned the top local honor for her sport.
Then a senior at Allegany-Limestone, she was named the Martha Altmire Award winner as the Big 30 Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds and leading the Gators to their first sectional title in seven years.
Four years later, she’s the last player not named Dani Haskell to earn Big 30 POY accolades. And one class cycle later, she has once again set herself apart.
Forness, a senior on the Division III University of Rochester women’s basketball team, was named recipient of the school’s Sylvia Fabricant Award for 2019-20, its athletics department announced Friday. The award is presented annually for outstanding sportsmanship in the women’s intercollegiate athletic program.
Forness was a four-year player at Rochester, serving as a captain in both her junior and senior seasons. She was part of a UR team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and the Elite in 2018 and was an important veteran presence on a pair of young Rochester teams in her two years as captain (2018-19, 2019-20).
Off the court, the 2016 A-L graduate was a member of the Varsity Student Athlete Advisory Committee from 2017-20, holding the position of SAAC president during this past school year. She was also a member of the Meridian Society for the last three years while also working in the undergraduate admissions office.
THIS YEAR, Forness, while continuing to earn double-digit minutes as a regular rotation player, put extra focus into helping a young UR team grow against a difficult schedule, her coach said.
“Ally became only more determined to put the team first and be a true captain for the team and teammates she absolutely loved,” Rochester coach Jim Scheible said. “She displayed tremendous heart and sportsmanship by putting the team first in every way possible. She was the unquestioned leader for our team.”
Scheible said he sees a bright future for the Yellowjackets thanks, in part, to the foundation that Forness laid.
“Through her leadership and ability to help develop younger talented players, we started to develop into a team that is poised to do some very good things over the next several years. Ally’s legacy will be a huge part of that.”
Forness, a 6-foot forward, made the Dean’s List in four semesters and was named to the University Athletic Association All-Academic Team for two seasons. In each of the last three years, she was named the winner of the Women’s Basketball Team Sixth Person Award. She is set to graduate with a degree in chemical engineering.
The award, inaugurated in 1976, is named for Fabricant, who served as the coordinator of women’s collegiate sports at Rochester for over three decades, from 1944-’76, where she helped to establish teams in seven sports. Fabricant was a member of the school’s inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame class, inducted in September of 1992.
HILL, a senior defenseman on the Clarion University women’s soccer team, recently earned scholar-athlete designation, one of 174 — or 51 percent — in the school’s athletics program to be cited.
The 2016 Salamanca graduate, an athletic training major, met the school’s criteria for scholar-athlete status by holding a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher or attaining a 3.2 GPA or higher in two-consecutive semesters.
On the pitch, Hill recorded a team-best five goals and 10 points (while also pacing the Golden Eagles in shots) for a Clarion team that went 5-12-1 last fall. She was the last Salamanca player to be named a Big 30 all-star (in 2015) before sister Allie made the team last fall.
ON FRIDAY, the Buffalo State football team announced the final roster for its 2010s All-Decade Team.
Former Olean High standout Ryan Carney, who had a standout three-year career (2012-14) with the Bengals, made the team at wide receiver.
Carney was one of 26 players to be named to the All-Decade Team, constructed through an alumni vote on social media and input from coaches both past and present, and one of three selections at wideout.
Carney finished his Buffalo State career with 99 receptions for 2,002 yards and 19 touchdowns, including a stellar senior season in which he finished with 39 catches for 1,005 yards and a school-record 12 TDs. He was named an Empire 8 Honorable Mention in 2012 and to the E8 All-Conference Second Team in 2014.
The former OHS star, who made the Big 30 All-Star Team in 2009, still holds three Buffalo State records: Most TDs in a game (3, which he shares with a host of other players), most TDs in a season (12) and average yards per reception (25.8, 2014).