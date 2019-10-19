The Allegany-Limestone and Ellicottville girls soccer teams both earned No. 1 seeds in the Section 6 playoffs, as announced Saturday morning after the seeding meeting.
Allegany-Limestone (14-2) sits atop the Class B-2 bracket as the Gators seek to make a third straight trip to the state championships. Last year, A-L made the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinals. A year before that, the Gators captured their second state championship under coach Dale MacArthur by winning the Class C title.
A-L gets a bye to the quarterfinals in B-2 this year, awaiting the winner of No. 9 Fredonia at No. 8 Eden for the Gators’ opener on Friday, Oct. 25.
On the other side of Class B, Olean (11-5) earned the No. 7 seed in Class B-1. The Huskies get a home playoff game, playing host to No. 10 Newfane (2-7-2) on Wednesday in the pre-quarterfinals.
— The Big 30’s other top seed in Section 6, Ellicottville is No. 1 entering the Class C playoffs. The Eagles went 10-3-3 in their first season under coach Tammy Eddy and won the CCAA East championship. Portville (11-3-2), the runner-up in the division, is also second in the Class C bracket.
The Eagles will play the winner of No. 9 Chautauqua Lake at No. 8 Maple Grove. Portville plays the winner of Salamanca vs. Randolph, as the No. 10 Cardinals (4-10-1) visit the No. 7 Warriors (9-7) on Wednesday. Two other Big 30 schools play pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday, as No. 11 Franklinville (3-11-2) visits No. 6 Silver Creek (9-7) and No. 12 Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4-12) visits No. 5 Frewsburg (11-4-1).
— Pioneer earned the third seed in Class A-2. The Panthers (12-3-1) open their postseason on Thursday, playing host to Depew in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
— Section 6 had just one Class D girls soccer team this year, so North Collins (8-6-2) will advance all the way to the Far West Regional Nov. 8 against Section 5.
SECTION 6 GIRLS SOCCER
(All games 3:30 p.m., unless otherwise indicated)CLASS A-2Tuesday’s First Round
9. Starpoint (2-11) at 8. Lake Shore (2-14) 10. CSAT (0-14) at 7. West Seneca East (5-8)
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Lake Shore/Starpoint winner at 1. Grand Island (13-1-1), 6 p.m. 5. Williamsville South (6-8-1) at 4. Lewiston Porter (8-6-1) West Seneca East/CSAT at 2. Amherst (10-4-1) 6. Depew (4-9-3) at 3. Pioneer (12-3-1) Monday’s Semifinals (Oct. 28)
(at Williamsville East)
Grand Island/Lake Shore/Starpoint winner vs. Lew-Port/Will. South winner, 7:30 p.m. Amherst/West Seneca East/CSAT winner vs. Pioneer/Depew winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship (Nov. 2)(at Williamsville East)
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
CLASS B-1Wednesday’s First Round
9. Albion (8-7-1) at 8. Maryvale (8-7-1), 6 p.m.
10. Newfane (2-7-2) at 7. Olean (11-5)
11. Dunkirk (0-16) at 6. Tonawanda (9-7), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Maryvale/Albion winner at 1. City Honors (10-5-1) 5. Springville (8-6-2) at 4. Alden (13-1), 6 p.m. Olean/Newfane winner at 2. Iroquois (15-1) Tonawanda/Dunkirk winner at 3. East Aurora (11-4-1), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Semifinals (Oct. 29)(at Williamsville North)
City Honors/Maryvale/Albion winner vs. Alden/Springville winner, 8 p.m. Iroquois/Olean/Newfane winner vs. East Aurora/Tonawanda/Dunkirk winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship (Nov. 2)(at Williamsville East)
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS B-2Wednesday’s First Round
9. Fredonia (3-9-2) at 8. Eden (4-8-4), 6 p.m. 10. JFK (2-9-1) at 7. Falconer (8-5-3), 6 p.m. 11. Pine Valley (0-15-1) at 6. Wilson (9-5-2)
Friday’s QuarterfinalsEden/Fredonia winner at 1. Allegany-Limestone (14-2)
5. Southwestern (10-4-2) at 4. Royalton-Hartland (11-4-1), 6 p.m. Falconer/JFK winner at 2. Akron (12-4) 3. Olmsted (8-6-2) vs. Wilson/Pine Valley winner, at All High Stadium
Tuesday’s Semifinals (Oct. 29)(at Williamsville North)
Allegany-Limestone/Eden/Fredonia winner vs. Roy-Hart/Southwestern winner Akron/Falconer/JFK winner vs. Olmsted/Wilson/Pine Valley winner
Saturday’s Championship (Nov. 2)(at Williamsville East)
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS CWednesday’s First Round
9. Chautauqua Lake (7-9) at 8. Maple Grove (5-9-2) 12. Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4-12) at 5. Frewsburg (11-4-1) 10. Randolph (5-10-1) at 7 Salamanca (9-7) 11. Franklinville (3-11-2) at 6. Silver Creek (9-7)
Friday’s QuarterfinalsMaple Grove/Chautauqua Lake winner at 1. Ellicottville (10-3-3)
Frewsburg/C-LV winner at 4. Holland (9-7)
Salamanca/Randolph winner at 2. Portville (11-3-2)
Silver Creek/Franklinville winner at 3. Westfield (13-2)
Monday’s Semifinals (Oct. 28)(at Eden)
Ellicottville/Maple Grove/Chautauqua Lake winner vs. Holland/Frewsburg/C-LV winner, 7 p.m. Portville/Salamanca/Randolph winner vs. Westfield/Silver Creek/Franklinville winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship (Nov. 2)(at Eden)