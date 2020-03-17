A pair of Big 30 coach and player duos have earned the top postseason basketball honors in their respective CCAA leagues.
Allegany-Limestone’s Glenn Anderson has been named Coach of the Year while senior forward Casey Curran was cited as the Player of the Year in CCAA West I. The pair led the Gators to a 19-5 record, a division and Section 6 Class B-2 title and a second-straight trip to the Class B state qualifier.
In the CCAA East II girls league, meanwhile, Salamanca’s Bryelle Wallin was named the Coach of the Year while senior guard/forward Nizhoni Kennedy was named the Player of the Year. Behind Wallin and Kennedy, the Warriors captured the division title and advanced to the Section 6 Class C-2 semifinals.
Joining Curran on the CCAA West I boys First Team were teammate Gus Napolean, Olean’s Jason Brooks and Covi James and Fredonia’s Tyler Putney and Nick Whitfield. Alongside Kennedy, who averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game, on the CCAA East II First Team were: Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Alex Minnekine (13 points), North Collins’ Makenna Williams (10 points), Ellicottville’s Emilee Ruiz (9 points) and Makenna Smith (10 points) and Salamanca teammate Jaeden Hubbard (9 points, 11 rebounds).
The team sportsmanship award in CCAA West I went to Dunkirk. In CCAA East II girls, the sportsmanship winners were Pine Valley and Ellicottville.