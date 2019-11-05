ALLEGANY — The regularly scheduled board meeting today for the Allegany-Limestone Central School District has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in Room 42 at the middle school/high school building on Five Mile Road, administrators have announced.

