OLEAN — For nearly 55 minutes, the match couldn’t have been much more even.
The Olean girls’ soccer team battled evenly with favored Allegany-Limestone, and even had a brief lead.
But the Gator (8-1) offense was too much for the Huskies (6-4) on Thursday night, as A-L scored three goals in 19 minutes to defeat Olean, 3-1.
After a deadlocked first half, the Huskies struck first in the 14th minute of the second half. Alexis Gibbons dribbled around the left side of the A-L defense and beat the goalkeeper to the near post.
The Gators responded three minutes later, however, when Grace DeCapua delivered rocket from about 12 yards away. Olean keeper Micheyla Williams made a diving attempt and got a hand on the ball, but it snuck into the back of the net.
In the 33rd minute of the half, A-L’s Alyssa Spring took advantage of a scramble with the keeper out of the net, as she flicked the ball past the defense and into an open net for a goal. Molly McClelland was awarded an assist.
McClelland tacked on another of her own in the 36th minute, as she buried a blast from the edge of the 18-yard box. Spring assisted on the goal.
A-L coach Dale MacArthur said he was impressed by his team’s resilience.
“When Olean scored, I think it lit a fire in us,” he said. “We picked up our game a bit, rotated some players around to get rested and it worked out well for us.”
Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan shared time in goal for the Gators, each making four saves.
The result broke a four-game winning streak for the Huskies, a stretch in which they hadn’t allowed a goal.
Olean coach Dan Freeman said that he liked the energy his girls brought.
“I could see my girls making an effort to get to (A-L attackers) and not give them any space,” he said. “We moved the ball well and played the whole game, even after we got down.”
This match was just the latest edition of the Olean-A-L rivalry. The teams split wins in the regular season last year before the Gators defeated the Huskies in the Section 6 Class B crossover game to earn a trip to states.
This is now A-L’s third win in a row in the series.
“They came to play, and they always do,” MacArthur said of Olean. “Every time we play them, you can forget the records. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Freeman said that the respect is mutual.
“They’re always the team to beat,” he said. “Whenever they come here, I always feel like the energy builds. It’s the cross-town rivalry.”
The two teams will do battle again on Oct. 15 at Allegany-Limestone.