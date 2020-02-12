ALLEGANY — Administrators at the Allegany-Limestone Elementary School reported the campus is preparing for Universal Pre-K and kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year.
Pre-K registration will be held March 9, 10 and 11; and kindergarten registration will be held the week of May 4. As well as being a resident of the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, children entering Pre-K need to be 4 years old by Dec.1; and children entering kindergarten must be 5 years old by Dec. 1 to be eligible for enrollment in September.
Contact the registrar, Ann Burgess, at 375-6600, ext. 4172, for a registration and screening appointment.