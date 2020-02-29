ALLEGANY — After more than a week of rest, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team opened the playoffs in strong form Saturday afternoon.
The No. 2 Gators ran away with their Section 6 Class B-2 quarterfinal with No. 7 John F. Kennedy, doubling the Bears by 32-16 at halftime and winning 74-42.
A-L pulled away with the final 14 points of the first quarter for a 21-6 lead, capped by a four-point play on a fouled corner three-pointer by Gus Napoleon.
Casey Curran paced the defending B2 champion Gators with 21 points and 12 rebounds. A senior forward who can play inside and out, Curran helped the Gators control the paint against a sizable JFK frontcourt.
“He's a really great player and when he decides he wants to get down inside and get dirty and get tough buckets, I don't know how you stop him,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson said. “He got a three to down tonight and he's certainly a better shooter than his percentage has been this year, but we always like it when we see him inside dominating that paint area. That was good to see and he had 12 rebounds too.”
Napoleon added 16 points, Tyler Curran had 10 rebounds and Ben Giardini marked five assists and five steals.
“They're big,” Anderson said. “I thought we rebounded really well. We've offensive rebounded all season. Ty Curran had seven offensive boards alone tonight. Rebounding is always an emphasis, so I think we did a pretty good job there.”
Josh Knox led JFK (11-11) with 11 points and Alan Suarez had nine.
A-L will play No. 3 Fredonia (17-4) on Tuesday in the semifinals at 6:45 p.m. at Buffalo State College. The Gators handed Fredonia two of its four losses this season in a pair of CCAA West I games.
“It's Round 3, so we both know each other pretty well by now,” Anderson said. “They've been playing some good basketball lately, I've been watching their scores, seen them a couple times. So we'll have to put it all together, play well. (We'll have) confidence going in knowing that we beat them twice, but at the same time we know we have to play well to get that third one.”
After grinding out the end of the regular season, with losses against Randolph and Olean followed by wins over Southwestern, Dunkirk and Wellsville, Anderson was glad to see his team come out with a big start to the playoffs.
“After we won the league title, we were dealing with some sickness and stuff like that, not to give an excuse, but that was going around,” Anderson said. “Absolutely I wanted to make sure we came in tonight and played well offensively and I think after the first couple minutes when we started settling we absolutely did that.”
Now, Anderson doesn’t necessarily think the Gators are playing their best, but they’re approaching it.
“Hopefully we're not there yet, but I think we're taking steps in the right direction,” he said. “I think we kind of plateaued there for a little bit and now we seem to be tracking in the right direction. We had great practices all week, so it was kind of what I expected coming in.”