OLEAN — Swimming with real pumpkins in a pool and a costume parade that includes apple cider and doughnuts are just some of the events local children will experience during the Olean Family YMCA Halloween party Oct. 25.
The annual event, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., is free and open to all children ages 12 and under and their families, said Megan Jennings, youth and family director at the Y on Wayne Street. She noted children do not have to be members of the Y to join in on the fun.
“I know this has been a big hit in the community for a while,” Jennings said of the party. “It’s a safe and fun environment for the whole family.”
Jennings said a spooky activity open to children will be the haunted house that will be set up in the child watch and nursery room area near the front entrance of the Y.
“We’re going to clear everything out” to set up the haunted house area, she said. “I’ll tell you, it’s pretty scary, I didn’t go in it last year (because) it was spooky.”
She said the house will be decorated by the staff, but some of the children who attend the Y will help cut out bats and other designs for display.
“They had people jumping out (of hiding places) and the kids loved it,” she recalled. Despite this, Jennings said the event, which provides escorts for participants, is “kid friendly” and will be toned down for smaller children and other youngsters, as needed.
Other activities during the evening will include a costume contest and parade in the gymnasium, with prizes for the spookiest, funniest and cutest outfits, among other categories.
“We’ll also have the big, inflatable obstacle course slider,” Jennings said of a large bouncy house at the event.
She said that in addition to candy, children will be treated to apple cider and doughnuts.
“This year we’re also doing what is called the ‘Flick and Float’” activity, Jennings said of the new activity. “So we’re going to have a big, inflatable movie screen in the pool and we’re going to play a Halloween movie and let the kids swim around with a bunch of pumpkins — it will be like a floating pumpkin patch.”
She noted the pumpkins will be real gourds.
“A lot of YMCAs actually put real pumpkins in the pool,” she commented. The pool event will begin right at 6 p.m. and children will need to pre-register to attend the activity because of space constraints.
On a final note, Jennings said the entire activity is designed for the Y to give back to the community and showcase what is available at the venue.
“It’s a great way to bring people in and show the facility to those who have never seen it before,” she added.
For more information, call the Y at 373-2400 or visit the facility at 1101 Wayne St.