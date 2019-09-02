A celebration with a huge parade and aerial showmanship marked Labor Day 1919, but an undertone of the struggle for workers’ rights ran through the celebrations.
More than 3,500 workers marched in a monster parade the morning of Monday, Sept. 1, 1919, the Olean Evening Herald reported.
“Never in the history of the city has a larger representation of the workers, who have made this country the greatest in the world in the matter of industry and commerce, been assembled together for the purpose of furthering their ideals of bettering conditions for themselves and advancing the interests of the country at large.”
Almost 30 labor unions marched in the parade, with over 3,500 workers taking to the streets with four divisions, each with a band.
“Twenty-nine labor organizations were represented in the line and over 3,500 Olean workers marched. Four bands furnished the music for the marchers.”
A rain shower cut short the program at Oak Hill Park after the parade, but baseball games, a ball and a relative newcomer to the area made for a memorable afternoon.
“The airplane flights, which continued throughout the afternoon, were the most successful which have ever been witnessed in the city. The plane was brought to Olean from Bradford by W.H. Emory Jr. and Parker D. Cramer of that city, two ex-army aviators who own the machine and have been giving exhibition flights and carrying passengers in this part of the country.
“The two remained in the air fully 45 minutes and gave the people of Olean such an exhibition of fancy flying as has never been seen here before. Thousands were thrilled by their stunts as they circled, swooped, looped, drilled and banked and practiced every trick of the sky riding which had been developed in the past few years.”
The plane, while not identified, was likely a Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny,” a trainer aircraft made in Buffalo that constituted America’s largest contribution to the air war over Europe. Known for its easy handling and dumped by the thousands onto the surplus auction block after the war, former military flyers snapped them up at bargain basement prices and began “barnstorming,” or flying small impromptu aerial demonstrations.
Whether performing stunts based off of their combat evasion tactics or giving passengers rides, barnstorming became the basis of modern-day air shows. And exhibitions like the one in Olean pushed civil aviation into the public consciousness.
But it wasn’t all parade for workers.
Starting in August, the workers of the Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co. began striking for better working conditions and higher wages. Company officials, declining to even talk to the union, began bringing in trolley workers from New York City and Philadelphia to act as strikebreakers, or scabs.
On Aug. 18, around 10,000 people descended on the depot, threatening the strikebreakers. The strikebreakers were holed up in the structure when one of them fired a shotgun into the ground, wounding seven men seriously. Those injured included three of them onlookers, two strikebreakers, one strike supporter and the son of the company’s president.
Forty strikebreakers were jailed, but three ringleaders evaded capture — along with the payroll for the men.
One by one, the strikebreakers were released from the county jail at Little Valley, ordered to leave town by the court. Meanwhile, another 150 arrest warrants would be issued for those supporting the strike in connection to the riot.
A week later, as the strike entered its third week, a resolution seemed unlikely. Company officials announced at pay day that the employees who showed up had been fired, and refused to acknowledge a union representing the men. The International Association of Machinists union declared the strike wasn’t over, and refused to sit down with management until the union was recognized.