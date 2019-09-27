OLEAN — Thanks to federal funds, body cameras are coming to the Olean Police Department by the end of the year.
“I’m looking forward to finally getting this thing taken care of — it’s been a long time coming,” Chief Jeff Rowley said.
The program, first approved by the Common Council in April, was delayed as the city applied for — and received on Monday — a $56,000 grant from the Department of Justice.
“We’re going to get $56,000 that would have come out of our pocket,” he said, with now only half the cost on local taxpayers.
The proposal includes a five-year, $103,000 contract with Axon, a major body camera vendor. The first year would cost $37,000, with another $16,000 a year for four years. The funding includes buying the cameras, software, training for supervisors and patrol officers, and a mid-term camera replacement.
“They’re like cell phones — eventually the batteries go bad and you upgrade them,” Rowley said. “You’re basically getting two cameras in this time.”
The cameras themselves are water-resistant and impact-resistant, allowing the cameras to continue functioning in case of an accidental tumble out of a patrol car or a struggle with a suspect resisting arrest.
The training will begin first, Rowley said, with supervisors learning how to store and retrieve the data, make copies for evidentiary purposes and redact faces when those appearing in the videos are victims of sexual assault or children. Later, officers will be trained how to use the cameras and operate the software to upload the footage.
“Each officer is responsible for his own videos,” Rowley said. “Each video an officer creates has to be tagged” with the type of activity recorded and with the names of those involved.
That will take time, Rowley said, as well as an “airing out” time for the officers to get used to the system.
“You’re looking at two and a half to three months before we’re looking at using them on a daily basis,” Rowley said.
What is complete now is the department policy handling operations.
“I’ve got it ready to roll out,” he said. “I worked with the union on it… the department policy is ready to roll out.”
The technology is becoming more commonplace at police departments across the country. A U.S. Department of Homeland Security survey in 2015 found that 95 percent of large police departments either had body cams or were committed to using them in the near future.
The Salamanca Police Department purchased eight body cameras in 2017, while the Buffalo Police Department began wearing them earlier this year after the city’s common council approved the purchase of 550 units in December.
Police officers have not always been fully in favor of the technology, but the attitude has changed in recent years, Rowley, a 30-year law enforcement veteran said.
“If you go back a couple of years (officers) were hesitant,” Rowley said, adding they were concerned that the cameras were there solely to monitor the actions of officers in light of national discussions in the wake of police brutality accusations.
However, he said the attitude of law enforcement has changed, recognizing the value of the cameras as an investigative tool, as well as an insurance policy.
“My guys have actually embraced the idea,” he said, adding the officers’ union was involved with crafting the usage policy. “It protects the citizen, as well as the officer.”
For starters, “if you’re faced with irrefutable evidence, there are probably going to be a few more cases going to plea bargain instead of trial,” Rowley said, adding the software package to be installed will allow for quick transfer of information to the district attorney’s office.
In addition, a supervisor being able to quickly access footage should help sort out conflicting statements or reports that can occur with interactions between police and the public. It will also help when there are allegations of official misconduct, like whether an officer used justifiable force.
“We’ll know what happened — whether it’s good or bad for them or us,” Rowley said, acknowledging the importance of that type of accountability in regard to the public’s trust.
Public access to the footage has not been decided, but Rowley said that after he confers with the city attorney he hopes to make the footage available under the state’s Freedom of Information Law.
“I don’t see why (we wouldn’t) unless it’s an ongoing investigation (one of the exceptions expressly allowed under FOIL for denial of records) … it wouldn’t be treated any differently than anything else you ask for,” Rowley said. “Personally, I’m all in favor of sharing the videos when appropriate and it’s requested.”