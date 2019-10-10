BRADFORD, Pa. — The 2019 Derrick Day Festival — celebrating the history of the Bradford Oil Field — is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which is free to attend, provides an opportunity for visitors to enjoy good food and learn about the various aspects of oilfield processes and equipment.
“Derrick Day has been around for several years,” Penn-Brad Oil Museum board president Thomas Miller said. “There will be new demonstrations, presentations and various movies to attend.”
Miller said there are also indoor and outdoor displays of operating equipment including a drilling rig. There will be a presentation of the manufacture and oilfield use of nitroglycerine.
“This is a family-oriented event and there will be activities for the kids, Miller added. “In the lease house, you can try your hand at making candles. For the first time this year, we are offering a chicken dinner for sale along with other food items including ice cream and popcorn.”
Dale Smith will be on hand pressing his apple cider.
For some, the appeal is the rich history of the oil fields and the various pieces of equipment on display. However, it doesn’t hurt to keep in mind holiday shopping lists during the visit.
“Usually you will find me out on the rig talking about drilling on an 1890 era standard rig. It is so much fun and really exciting with all our engines and the engines friends bring,” said Sherri Schulze, an Oil Museum board member. “We are also selling half-chicken dinners with Greek pasta salad and baked beans. Ice cream is available, too.”
Miller invites visitors to come early and plan to stay for the many activities planned throughout the day. He noted the importance of helping to remember the contributions of those who have worked in the oil fields to our local heritage.
“It is the mission of the museum to preserve and display the history of the petroleum industry in the Bradford Oil Field, to foster an appreciation of our community heritage, and to honor the people who contributed to its development,” Miller explained. “The Bradford Oil Field made history on several counts. It was the first giant oil field and the first to produce a billion dollars worth of oil.
“It is the birthplace of secondary recovery of oil and was known as ‘The Field That Lived Again’, having produced more oil in the second crop than in the first. The technology involved was developed here and is used throughout the world.”
Bradford is home to the oldest continuously operating refinery of crude oil in the world and the oldest family-owned oil producing company in the world, he added.