ST. BONAVENTURE — Installation artist Abraham Ferraro will visit St. Bonaventure University to construct “NOT the Red Button” in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts’ Front Gallery on Jan. 24.
Part of his light switch series, “NOT the Red Button” is an interactive installation that allows the viewer to activate the art — thereby making the art. Or, in some cases, the viewer may declare the work NOT ART.
The installation abounds with irony and sarcasm because making art is anything but flipping a switch — except in this case.
Ferraro is a graduate of the State University of New York at Fredonia, where he earned a bachelor’s of fine arts, and SUNY at Albany, where he earned master’s degrees. Ferraro has exhibited extensively in New York state as well as internationally and nationally, with 22 solo performance/exhibitions at galleries such as Artists Space in New York City, Rochester (N.Y.) Contemporary Arts Center and The Gallery at Penn College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
He is in collections at Albany Institute of History & Art (extensive collection), Washington & Jefferson College, SUNY Fredonia, Albany University Art Museum, and Monroe Community College.
Installation of this exhibition is part of the fun. Ferraro will be on campus to begin the installation Jan. 24, with the exhibition opening for viewing by Jan. 25. He will visit the gallery for an artist talk on March 19 at 2:30 p.m. The talk is open to the public.
For more information about Quick Center events, visit www.sbu.edu/QuickCenter.