HINSDALE — Two children are alive and well after getting lost while kayaking thanks to efforts by local first responders.
At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters from Hinsdale, as well as the Allegany and Westons Mills Technical Rescue Teams were called out to search for two young children who were lost on Ischua Creek while kayaking.
The Westons Mills team started walking downstream from Gile Hollow Road while the Allegany team started walking upstream from the Fay Hollow Road — with more than a mile and a half of Olean Creek between the points. Allegany firefighters also deployed a drone using thermal imaging to scan the creek.
Hinsdale personal were walking the bank and located the kids, uninjured but cold and scared. Allegany water team members brought the children downstream so they could be extricated with an Allegany UTV. The children were reunited with their families, firefighters reported.
Gordon Scott, public information officer with the Allegany Fire Department, said the water rescue teams respond to a number of calls every year to aid kayakers and boaters who are in trouble.
“We’re called all over Southwestern New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania,” Scott said, adding the teams train “at least once a week” for situations from that which occurred Sunday to high-flow rescues during flood situations.
Scott deferred questions directly about the incident to Hinsdale Fire Chief Kelly Karst, as Hinsdale was the lead agency on the call. Karst could not immediately be reached for comment.