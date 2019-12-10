Young speaks about opportunities in agriculture in Cooperative Extension talk

ELLICOTTVILLE — Catharine M. Young spoke to members of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County Monday of new opportunities in the $45 billion New York agriculture industry.
Young, who supported Western New York farmers as a member of the state Senate for 14 years before retiring in March, is executive director of the Center For Excellence in Food and Agriculture at Cornell Agri-Tech.
“It’s great to be back in Cattaraugus County,” she told about 50 people attending the fourth annual meeting of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County.
“We are working to grow the agriculture economy and grow jobs,” Young told the group. “We are taking innovative research at Cornell out into the marketplace.”
Young said one very promising startup is an entrepreneur who wants to set up a processing facility in Chautauqua County for hops and grains for New York’s growing craft beer industry. This would provide a nearby outlet for processing grains like wheat, rye and barley and hops.
Young said the entrepreneur hopes to begin processing next year. It will provide an outlet for Cattaraugus County farmers looking to grow diversified crops.
The entrepreneur plans to have several transportation hubs to lessen farmers’ transportation costs, Young explained.
While New York used to be a center of the hops industry, those growers are largely centered in the Pacific Northwest, Young said.
“We need to bring these opportunities back to New York. This company wants to establish a processing facility to make different ingredients for beer,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity to create new jobs in New York state,” she added. There are about 500 wineries and 500 craft breweries in the state.
“I may no longer be in the Senate, but I can still help my old district,” said Young, who grew up on a Livingston County dairy farm and later became the first woman to serve as chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Young said a 10,000 square foot Food Venture Center is equipped with just about every food processing machine imaginable. Companies that need food safety evaluations and testing of new food products keep the center busy, she said.
“It’s helping to drive a lot of innovation in the food industry,” Young said of the center. “There is so much opportunity related to food, beverages and agriculture.”