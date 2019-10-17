OLEAN — The young professionals of Olean marked their group’s third anniversary Wednesday, while honoring high achievers among them.
The Olean Area Young Professionals group, under the auspices of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted their second annual awards ceremony at the Old Library.
Chris Michel, director of communications and marketing with the Chamber and its liaison with the OAYP, credited the members for the growth of the group in its inaugural years.
“I think it speaks volumes of this community and where we are headed that a group like ours can not just survive, but thrive and become a well-known entity in such a short time,” he said.
Pete Coate, an application engineer at ELANTAS PDG Inc, received the Emerging Young Leader Award. The honor is OAYP’s highest award, one which Michel compared to the top Chamber award, the L.O.U.I.E.
Coate, an Allegany native, works as an application engineer. In his position, he provides technical support and has taken ownership of the ELANTAS U onsite training program. In addition, Coate has offered his support to various causes. He formerly served as president of the Southern Tier Futbol (soccer) Club, volunteered as a youth Boys and Girls soccer coach, and has worked with the Allegany-Limestone Central School Mentoring Program, BonaResponds, Disaster Relief Team, and the St.Bonaventure SIFE.
“I think everyone in the room will agree that Pete is a wonderful example of a young professional in the greater Olean area, the kind that we hope to see enjoy a long career in our community,” Michel said.
Alicia Broadbent, director of planning and development at Southern Tier Health Care System, received the Most Valuable Young Professional Award. The honor is given to a young professional who has worked for a company for more than three years, has made significant contributions to their industry/company, and exudes leadership qualities in all capacities.
“In her time at Southern Tier Health Care Systems, Alicia has climbed the proverbial ladder, receiving several promotions,” Michel said. “In her current role, she makes sure all of STHCS’s grant and contract activities are aligned with its mission, oversees implementation of those activities … she also headed up the Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator project, which aims to improve pediatric protocols at regional EMS agencies.”
Holly McCully, an inbound marketing specialist at Protocol 80, received the Rookie of the Year Award.
“Despite her workload, Holly always does these things with a smile on her face, and a contagious energy,” Michel said. “Holly has been to plenty of OAYP events, and when she’s there, she’s always talking with people and networking, which is great to see. She was even kind enough to come over one morning to Olean for one of our breakfasts and give a great presentation on how YP’s can bolster their online presence and develop a personal brand.”
Kyle Leslie, vice president of the Olean Schools Foundation, received the Volunteer of the Year Award.
“Her efforts with the group have helped it become much more visible in the community, especially in the digital world, as well as undergo a rebranding, and make important strides financially,” Michel said. “Your efforts with the foundation help make Olean a better place.
Spouses Heath and Sally McCombs share the OAYP Member of the Year Award. Heath is a physical therapist with UPMC Cole Hospital. Sally is a partner with Trades of Hope. The honor is given to an OAYP member who has embraced the group and its mission.
“They don’t just attend. They engage with other YPs. They’ve helped new members find us. They’ve helped promote what we do,” Michel said. “They’re also active in the community, and helped YPs learn about what the greater Olean area has to offer.”
The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University was named this year’s Friend of OAYP. The award is given to an individual or organization that has gone above and beyond to support OAYP.
“The Center’s staff quite literally rolls out the red carpet for us and pulls out all the stops,” Michel said. “They tie our events to a performance happening that night, puts out a spread, has additional activities for our attendees to really explore the center … Their events are some of the best we’ve held. And they’ve done a lot for us because they see the value in our group.
