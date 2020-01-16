CUBA — Once a feature at virtually every board’s annual meeting, ribbon cutting and special event across the region, former state Sen. Catharine Young took to a podium once again at Moonwinks.
“Driving here from Geneva tonight (Wednesday), the closer I got, the happier I got,” she said. “You see the progress, the work, the excitement happening in Allegany County.”
Young, now the director of the New York State Center for Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech’s campus in Geneva, shared her group’s efforts to help farmers and food product manufacturers worldwide — as well as the Senate district she served — at the annual dinner of the Allegany County Planning Board.
“I’m still here, I’m still around, and together we’re going to continue to do great things,” she told the capacity crowd that greeted her with a standing ovation. “I think there are ways we can continue working together — especially in economic development.
“I may not be in Allegany County every day like I used to be,” she said, “but I’m still here as a resource.”
Noting that long before oil, manufacturing or tourism became players in the area’s economy, Young said that agriculture was the occupation of the first pioneers.
Growing up on a dairy farm in Livingston County, Young took her knowledge to Albany, where she chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee, as well as the Senate Finance Committee
Young noted agriculture is a $44.8 billion industry across the state, with 35,000 farms with more than 7.3 million acres of farmland — leading the nation in cottage cheese, sour cream and yogurt production, and second in products like maple syrup, string beans and cabbage.
While New York used to be a center of the hops industry, those growers are largely centered in the Pacific Northwest, Young said. With the abundance of arable land, hops and other beer-making crops like oats and barley represent an option for farmers to diversify their portfolios.
“There are over 500 breweries — craft breweries — in New York state right now,” she said, including several in Allegany County that could add “locally grown” to their labels. “These are ingredients that our farmers can grow … we have that ability to grow that agricultural economy.”
Young said one example of a promising startup is an entrepreneur who wants to set up a vertically-integrated processing facility in Chautauqua County for hops and grains for New York’s growing craft beer industry. This would provide a nearby outlet for processing grains like wheat, rye and barley and hops.
Along with helping with new varieties of plants to raise, Young said her group is also focusing on making technology work for local farmers.
Some of the products being worked on using technology to solve important problems, she said. In one project, AgriTech is working with a company to use lasers to zap the mites responsible for colony collapse disorder off of honeybees as the bees fly into their hive.
Another project is embedding microchips in apple trees to track moisture levels — and letting orchard owners know when to irrigate the trees in order to get the biggest, tastiest apples.
