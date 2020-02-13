CUBA — At the age of 7, Lauren Smith has never had her hair cut, but decided to join other Cuba-Rushford Central School District students and staff who will have their locks cut March 6 to benefit the fifth-annual “Goin’ Bald for Bucks” fundraiser.
Smith, who had been a student in Erica Quattrone’s class for children with special needs, decided to donate her hair in honor of several family members who have fought cancer.
The event, slated to be held at 1:45 p.m. in the elementary school gymnasium, will provide funds for “cutting-edge cancer research and compassionate, innovative patient-care programs at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.”
Team leadership teacher Dave Volz said that over the last four years, the school event has collected $27,877.
“With the $6,343 (collected) so far this year, we have raised over $44,000 and counting,” Volz said.
Quattrone, who also plans to have at least 8 inches of her hair cut alongside Lauren and other teachers, said her personal goal is to raise $2,000. She noted a number of people also plan to shave their heads.
“I’m already at almost $1,600,” she said. “Everybody chose a purpose or a person that they are doing this for … mine is for a friend of mine (from college) who is a breast cancer survivor.”
Quattrone also plans to cut her hair in honor of her grandmother who is a 30-year breast cancer survivor. The teacher said she is equally inspired by her former student, Lauren, who has Down syndrome and wants to help.
“She kind of joined up with me,” Quattrone said of Lauren. “She has her grandma and two cousins who passed from cancer” as well as other family members fighting the disease.
Lauren’s mother, Charlene Smith, said she had reached out to Quattrone after she saw her daughter’s former teacher’s online posting of the event.
“I contacted Erica to see if she would accept Lauren as a running mate,” Smith shared. “Erica responded, ‘That’s a wonderful idea, yes,’ so Mrs. Q started the process.”
Smith said she also figured the fundraiser would be a way to convince her daughter to cut her hair, as she has only had it trimmed over the years.
“Lauren was acceptive (of the plan) at that point, but I’m not sure she knows she will get at least 10 inches of hair cut off,” Smith admitted. “I have explained what’s happening and the children she’s supporting and Lauren is nothing but smiles.”
Smith noted her daughter has impacted many other lives in her “short seven years” of life.
“She will go far and this is just the beginning of her career of influencing lives,” Smith continued.
Smith said her daughter will participate in the event in memory of her “maternal Grandma Sue and cousins Debbie and Amy … and in loving support of her beautiful Aunt Lisa and second cousin Dylan, and uncountable friends and family that have fought and battled this horrendous disease.
“We thank everyone that donates from the bottom of our hearts because this is near and dear to our hearts,” Smith concluded.
Quattrone said those who want to donate or learn more about the fundraiser should visit baldforbucks.org online, and search for a specific participant or team to choose who to donate toward. She said the school’s team name is Cuba-Rushford Rockin’ Rebels.
Donations can also be mailed to: Roswell Park, Bald for Bucks, c/o Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY 14263.