OLEAN — The Olean YMCA’s 35th annual Salute to Olean will be held March 5 with six Olean-area residents honored for their commitment to the community.
The event, held at Good Times of Olean’s Banquet Center, will honor Wesley Gilbert, George Hendrix, Thomas Palumbo, Jody and Jeff Spears and Lanna Waterman.
The public is invited to join in the celebration of the community’s most valuable asset — its people. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
Reservations may be made at the Y by calling Mark Johnson at 701-1338. Corporate/patron tables, seating 10 people, are $650 each; patron tickets are $65 each; and individual reservations are $50 per person. Reservations will be accepted until Wednesday.
The following individuals will be honored:
• WESLEY GILBERT was born in 1955 and is a lifelong Olean resident. He served the city at the Department of Public Works for 33 years until his retirement. He has most recently worked as a transit and school bus driver, as well as a chaplain at Olean General Hospital. He works as a courier for CA BOCES.
Gilbert is married to Terri Gilbert and they have two daughters, Sarah and Olivia. Gilbert, and his first wife, Nancy, who is now deceased, have three sons, Jay, Kirk and Kellen.
Gilbert has served the community in many ways over the years. He is a member of the Mount View Cemetery board and is a former executive board member of Greater Olean Association of Churches.
He supports events at the African American Center for Cultural Development, the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday celebration, the Black History month ceremony and Juneteenth. He has volunteered for Greater Olean Association of Churches, St. Bonaventure Faith Night, National Day of Prayer, the Shoe Drive fundraiser, the Walk the Way of the Cross Event, St. Stephens Church Thanksgiving dinner, and the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.
Additionally, Gilbert is the pastor and founder of the House of Prayer Evangelistic Center.
• GEORGE HENDRIX was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Olean in the late 1930s when his father bought into the Both and Branch Agency, changing the firm’s name to Both, Branch & Hendrix, Inc.
He attended St. Mary’s Academy and Olean High School and received his bachelor’s degree in commerce from Washington and Lee University in Virginia.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he joined Both, Branch & Hendrix in 1957 and became the vice president, secretary and treasurer in 1965, in partnership with Paul Branch. In 1958 he married Norma Henry; they have four children, Lynne, Michael, Mark and Toby.
Hendrix has served as president of the Olean Rotary Club, the United Way of Olean and the Allegany-Cattaraugus County Association of Independent Insurance Agents. He has served on the board of directors for the former St. Francis Hospital, the St. Bonaventure University President’s Council, the Olean Chamber of Commerce and the Olean Junior Chamber of Commerce, as well as various boards for the YMCA.
• THOMAS E. PALUMBO was born and raised in Olean, the son of John and Betty Palumbo. He is the middle child of seven children: Daniel, Kathy, Suzanne, Tom, Jason, Mary and Ann. Six of the seven siblings still reside in Olean. He is a 1976 graduate of Alfred State College, with an associate’s degree in business entrepreneurship. Palumbo and his wife, Judy, have two sons, John and Nicholas.
Palumbo began his career at Sears and Roebuck in 1976 as a sales associate. From 1978 to 1980 he was a divisional manager for the AM&As department store. Palumbo furthered his career in downtown Olean as manager of Harold’s Army Navy store, from 1980 to 1984.
In August 1984 he realized his dream of opening his own business, The Sports Locker, with his brother, Jason, as a silent partner. After 35 years, the Sports Locker is still Tom and Jason’s dream job.
Palumbo was the United Way Retail Division Leader from 1981 to 1982, and a member of The Archbishop Walsh Booster Club from the initial beginnings in 1984 to 2019, serving as president from 2008 until the fall of 2019, when he stepped aside after 35 years. He has been the St John’s Italian Festival chairman since 1994. Palumbo has helped build the festival into one of the area’s premier events, all while keeping alive his Italian-Irish Heritage and many traditions of the North End.
Over the years, Palumbo dedicated his time to coaching his sons in Little League baseball and modified basketball. He was an assistant coach at the high school JV basketball level. He organized and ran youth basketball camps for all area youth from 2004 to 2009.
Palumbo and his brother received the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Enterprising Business Award. Palumbo also received the Saint Joseph Worker Award from the Catholic Diocese as well as the Archbishop Walsh Funda Nos in Pace award 2017.
• JODY AND JEFF SPEARS each grew up locally — Jody in Angelica and Jeff in Olean. They have been married since 2011 and were both actively engaged in community events and organizations long before they met.
Jody graduated from Alfred State and then moved to Friendship, where she lived for 32 years and raised her two sons, Chris and Bryan.
She began her career in banking in Wellsville in 1976, and transferred to Cuba in 1985. After 15 years she moved to a new position in Olean in 2000, eventually settling in her current home in Allegany when she and Jeff were married in 2011. Jody is a vice president at Community Bank and serves as the Cattaraugus County district manager and manager of the Olean North Union Street branch.
An Olean High School graduate, Jeff graduated from Alfred University with a business degree. He has lived in the Olean area for more than 50 years. He has two children: a son, Greg, and a daughter, Michelle. He has been at KOA Speer Electronics Inc. in Bradford, Pa. for 30 years, serving as an inventory control manager.
Jody has served as president of the Friendship Little League, the Friendship Empire Zone Board, the Friendship school board for 11 years, the Cuba Chamber of Commerce board for 12 years and the Cuba Memorial Hospital board for 25 years. In addition, she served as treasurer and president of the Cuba Rotary Club, treasurer of the Olean Rotary Club and was the Cuba Community Development board treasurer for 18 years.
She has volunteered for the Gus Macker, the Olean Sports Boosters, the Warming House, the Salvation Army as a bell ringer and with Rebuilding Together. Jody is a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Olean Rotary Club for service to club and community.
Jeff has served the Olean Sports Boosters for 20 years, and has been president for the past six. He helped organize Olean’s first tee ball league. He has volunteered with the Olean Rotary Club, the Salvation Army as a bell ringer, the Warming House and he has volunteered for the Gus Macker since its inception.
Jeff’s extensive coaching history includes Olean Little League, Olean Girls’ Softball and YMCA basketball. He was honored with the Joe DeCerbo Service to Youth Award and he is a Cattaraugus County basketball official, refereeing high school basketball and serving as an umpire for Olean fast pitch/slow pitch softball.
• LANNA WATERMAN was born and raised in Olean. Her parents, Byron and Joanne, had three children including Lanna’s older brothers, Andy and Peter. Waterman is a 1976 graduate of Olean High.
She earned her bachelor’s in elementary education from St. Bonaventure University in 1980. She taught part-time as she worked on her master’s in reading, also from St. Bonaventure, which she earned in 1982. Waterman spent the next 30 years teaching kindergarten and first grade at Cuba-Rushford Central School.
In 2009 she opened Enchanted Mountain Quilting (EMQ), a quilting store with three other local women. In addition to the retail side of the store, she made cookies to sell under the name Aunt Lanna’s Cookies. Her retirement from teaching in 2013 allowed her to dedicate more time to working at the shop.
Waterman is a ruling elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Olean as well as a member of the Fellowship Committee and chair of the Communications Committee. She has been a member of the church choir most of her life and for several years directed two youth choirs for the church. She has helped lead the church’s youth group and was a counselor/director at the church summer camp, Camp Duffield, for close to 20 years. In addition, she sings with the Gospel Choraliers.
Waterman is a member of the city’s Neighborhood Watch Task force, representing Ward 4. She is the president of the Olean Public Library Board of Trustees and has served on the board for 12 years. She was the board secretary for three years and has been president the past five.
She is a member of the Interfaith Community of Olean, currently serving as their treasurer and helps with social media exposure for the Fannie Bartlett House. She is also involved with the Southern Tier Quilt Guild and currently serves as their vice president. She has written the Member Monday post for the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for the past three years and serves as one of the administrators for the State and Union Facebook page.
Cuba-Rushford recognizes a first-grader each year with the Lanna Waterman Kindness Award.
The YMCA will also recognize its Volunteers of the Year during the event, with Gerard leFeber named the Policy Volunteer of the Year; Addison Thornton named the Youth Volunteer of the Year; and Brenda Wyant named the YMCA Cause Driven Leader of the Year. This year’s Charleen Rowand Excellence in Child Care recipient is Colista Ford.
