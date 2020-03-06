OLEAN — Lanna Waterman thought she was being solicited for a pledge.
But the phone call she got from an Olean Area YMCA administrator was to let her know that she had been selected as a Salute to Olean honoree for her charitable activitie. She and five other individuals were presented the honors during the Y’s annual event Thursday at Good Times of Olean. They join the ranks of 228 others who have received the honor since 1986.
Waterman, a retired educator, said she had been out of town when she had been left almost half a dozen messages by Mark Johnson, marketing and communications director of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. When she finally found out why he called, she was very humbled.
Waterman said she was not only grateful for the award, but also that she didn’t have to make a speech.
“A bunch of friends are coming so that will be fun, and I don’t have to speak or say anything, so I can handle that,” Waterman said with a laugh.
Another honoree, the Rev. Wesley Gilbert, said he, too, was honored and surprised to have been chosen for the award, but didn’t mind that he was selected to deliver the benediction at the end of the event.
“I told them to bring the Bible, we’re going to do a little message here,” Gilbert remarked.
Honorees Jeff and Jody Spears said they found out they had been selected when they went out to dinner with friends.
“Barb was one of the friends and she said, ‘By the way you guys, I’ve got to tell you” about the award, Jody Spears said, referring to YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO Barb Sweitzer. “She announced it in front of like 10 people, so it was embarrassing … we didn’t know what to say.”
Sweitzer said the Salute is the Y’s “premiere event for honoring heroes in our community.
“This is our 35th year for this event. We did our first time (for the Salute) during our 100th anniversary of the Y — so this is also the 135 anniversary of the Y in Olean,” she added.
Sweitzer said the honorees, as in years past, have made “Olean a better place to live, work and play.”
In addition to Waterman, Gilbert and the Spears, the other individuals honored were George Hendrix and Thomas Palumbo. Also honored during the evening were YMCA Award recipients Gerard leFeber, Addison Thornton, Brenda Wyant and Colista Ford.
For his part, Johnson said he enjoys calling people about the award because of the excitement it creates for the recipients.
“We have so many people who say, ‘I’m not worthy of it, there is a better candidate or person for this,” Johnson commented. “I think that’s because everybody in our community is so humble, and they’re just happy to do (good deeds) for the greater good of our community.”
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)