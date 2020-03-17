In response to the governors’ addresses from both Pennsylvania and New York, the YMCA of the Twin Tiers has suspended operations at all locations until further notice.

The YMCA issued a statement:

We are in unprecedented times. Nevertheless, there are parents who are in essential jobs during this time of crisis that need child care."

We stand ready to serve our community in this capacity. The Bradford and Olean Early Learning Centers will continue to operate, and emergency school age care will be provided at our Bradford, Olean and Wellsville YMCA facilities.

We are diligently working with state and local officials, including the County Department of Public Health, school districts, and the New York State Office of Child and Family Services to create a safe, effective plan to take the extraordinary measures necessary to provide child care services.

If you are in need of these services, please refer to the communication on child care services on our website, Facebook or by calling your local Y at (814)368-6101 in Bradford, (716)373-2400 in Olean, or (585)593-3246 in Wellsville.

We had a hard time making this decision as we know many of you rely on the Y for your daily exercise routine and other programs. However, now is the time that we take the appropriate actions to “flatten the curve” and promote density reduction to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

This will have serious financial implications for the Y and our ability to continue the cause driven work we do after this crisis is over.

We appreciate your support of the Y during this time and assure you that our Y will operate prudently to continue to strengthen the foundation of our community. The Y has changed lives for the better over our 135-year history and we promise to continue to do so, regardless of the challenges. We need to come back, and come back strong.

We are working diligently and vigilantly to have answers to your many questions. We will post regular updates on our website at www.twintiersymca.org. Thank you for your patience and understanding.