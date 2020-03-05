OLEAN — The Twin Tiers YMCA Flames Gymnastics team will welcome 10 teams from New York and Pennsylvania to compete in their Luck of the Gymnast Invitational this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, approximately 260 gymnasts will compete on balance beam, floor, uneven bars and vault.
Saturday’s schedule begins at 9:30 a.m. with level six through nine competing, followed by level four and Xcel Silver starting at 2 p.m. and level five & Xcel Gold at 5:30 p.m. Sunday’s completion begins at 9:30 a.m. with level three and level two beginning at 1:30 p.m.
“Each year our invitational hosts over 200 gymnasts competing at levels two through nine as they showcase their skills,” said head gymnastics coach Megan Aiello. “It is very exciting to host such a big event. It will really give us a chance to showcase the gymnastic abilities of our team. I think our community will be pleasantly surprised by how exceptionally talented our athletes are and how well they portray the Y’s core beliefs!”
Admission for spectators ages 12 and under is $3; while 13 and up is $5. Concessions and raffle baskets are available throughout both days.
The Y’s program provides a competitive gymnastics experience for all girls who have completed the Level I Intermediate class of the Y’s Progressive Gymnastics program. The program maintains a balance between developing skills, motivating participation, maintaining an enjoyable environment and promoting healthy competition.
The team competes in the YMCA PA and NY Gymnastics leagues, Invitationals and state and national competitions. Team members must be Y members and all practices are held at the YMCA Gymnastics Center in Limestone.
