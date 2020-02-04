OLEAN — Six Olean area residents will be honored for their commitment to the community during the Olean Family YMCA’s 35th annual Salute to Olean at Good Times of Olean on March 5.
“This is a milestone year as the Olean YMCA celebrates its 135th anniversary of being a cornerstone agency serving the Greater Olean community,” said Barb Sweitzer, CEO.
In 1885, the Olean Y began to provide young men a safe place to gather as an alternative to saloons and other negative gathering locations, she said.
“Over the decades, the Y has adapted and changed to meet the community’s needs, and we are proud to be a leader in youth development and healthy living,” Sweitzer said. “We strive to make Olean a better place to live.”
She said that in celebration of the Y’s 100th anniversary in 1985, the Salute to Olean was created to honor individuals who improve the community.
“It’s hard to believe the Y will host the 35th Salute to Olean this March,” Sweitzer said. “Over 35 years, we have celebrated more than 200 individuals and the nomination list is still plentiful. It is a great testament to the many people who have made Olean so special. We are proud to lift up our local heroes.”
This year’s honorees include Wesley Gilbert, George Hendrix, Thomas “Tom” Palumbo, Jeff and Jody Spears and Lanna Waterman.
The Y will also present its Volunteer of the Year awards to Gerard leFeber, Policy Volunteer; Brenda Wyant, YMCA Cause Driven Leader; Addison Thornton, Youth Volunteer. This year’s Charleen Rowand Excellence in Child Care recipient is Colista Ford.
A reception for the honorees begins at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner program at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the gala event that recognizes individuals for making Olean a better place to live, work and do business.
Individual reservations are $50 each. Corporate/Patron tables, seating 10 people, are $650 each; patron tickets are $65 each. Corporate/Patron tables and patron tickets include recognition in the event’s printed program.
Reservations may be made through Feb. 25 by calling Mark Johnson at 701-1338 or emailing markj@twintiersymca.org