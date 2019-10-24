OLEAN — Teaming up to help relative caregivers, the Olean and Wellsville YMCAs and Catholic Charities of Buffalo are partnering to support grandparents, relatives and friends who are raising and caring for children.
The collaboration expands the reach and services of Catholic Charities’ Kinship Caregiver Program, which has been supporting Cattaraugus County families with relatives raising children with increased emphasis on the generational gap, for 12 years.
Kinship Caregiver Program will hold monthly meetings and activities at both the Olean and Wellsville YMCAs. The joint program combines support groups and care coordination with YMCA family membership, family events, programs and youth activities.
“We are thrilled and honored to partner with Catholic Charities of Buffalo to offer support and services to relatives and non-family members raising children,” said Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. “This special population faces several obstacles while coping with a variety of emotional and social concerns. Together we are able to offer them opportunities such as peer support, family activities and YMCA membership.”
The program receives financial support from the Brookdale Foundation and funding from the Burt Fund, the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York and the YMCA Annual Support Campaign. Benefits of family membership include free child watch while a parent is in the facility, swimming lessons, family events, adult group exercise classes and reduced fees on other programs and services.
The Kinship Caregiver Program will also continue to conduct home visits and referrals as well as kinship youth groups at local schools. In addition to financial support, the program reaches out to other community partners to provide content support and information to assist the relatives as parents. The Kinship Caregiver Program continues to be funded through a grant from the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services and with support from Catholic Charities. The Department of Social Services has funded the program since its inception.
Upcoming meetings are at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 at the Olean YMCA, followed by the second Wednesday of every month.
The Allegany County Kinship Caregiver Program will hold its initial meetings at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 at the Wellsville YMCA, followed by the third Tuesday of every month.
In addition, a family event will be offered monthly in each county.
For more information about the Kinship Caregiver Program, call 372-0101 or go to ccwny.org/kinship.