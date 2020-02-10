OLEAN — The Olean Family YMCA will host a Parent’s Night Out event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Valentine’s Day.
Parents may sign up children, ages 6 months to 10 years, and drop them off at the Y to enjoy a special evening out on the town. Children will have a safe and fun time with friends under the care of Y staff.
Children will be split up into different age groups and will be able to choose from a variety of activities including a movie, gym inflatables, climbing wall, swimming or Valentine’s Day arts and crafts. Pizza will be served at 6 p.m. for dinner, and snacks and drinks will be available throughout the night.
Registration is $20 for Y members and $35 for the public. The deadline to register is Wednesday.
For more information, or to register for the event, stop by the Y at 1101 Wayne St., call the Y at 373-2400 or visit the website TwinTiersymca.org