Xiomara's angel

ALLEGANY — Following little Xiomara Wallace’s death in August, her family placed her remains in the family plot in St. Bonaventure Cemetery after a celebration of her life at her school.
While the loss of 8-year-old Xiomara, who was a regular at the Olean Public Library and loved to read books lying on the floor, has led to the donation of memorials in her honor at the library, an anonymous donation of an angel statue at her gravesite has both pleased and puzzled the family.
Xiomara, who died from a congenital heart ailment, was so beloved at the library that a chair and ottoman, as well as a bench, have been donated by library staff and a business to the facility. A story on the library donations in honor of Xiomara appeared in Tuesday’s edition of the Times Herald.
Xiomara’s father, Edmund Wallace, has been out of the area, but contacted the Times Herald this week by email to share more on his young daughter’s life — and the mysterious donation at her gravesite.
Wallace said his daughter, who lived in the area and attended Southern Tier Catholic School for just a year, impacted everyone she met in the community, from businessmen to politicians.
Wallace said he had attended and graduated from Archbishop Walsh Academy in his youth. He also noted that Xiomara’s late grandfather, Malcolm V.T. Wallace, was former chairman of the Classical Languages Department at St. Bonaventure University and had served as the “Voice of the Bonnies” at home games.
Wallace said he was very pleased with the donation of the chair and ottoman at the library in memory of his daughter. He further noted the donation of the items at the library were made by “the very kind staff” who honored Xiomara for her regular attendance in the myriad of activities for children. Xiomara also read to therapy dogs at the library and was often seen reading her books while lying on the floor.
Along those lines, Wallace said the statue at his daughter’s gravesite, which appeared sometime after her funeral, depicts a little angel “lying on her tummy, reading a book (and is) very similar to Xiomara’s own frequent pose.”
As a result, Wallace said he would like to find out who donated “the reclining angel,” if possible.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)