ELDRED, Pa. — “Never again.”
More than one million people lost their lives in Auschwitz, a complex of concentration and death camps created during World War II. Construction on Auschwitz 1 began in February of 1940. Birkenau, known as Auschwitz II, was opened in October of 1941. It was known as the “killing center” and was the end of the line for the last train ride for entire families.
On Saturday, Steve Appleby, curator of the Eldred World War II Museum, and Deborah Hamilton, who teaches seventh and eighth grades at Northern Potter Middle School, spoke to a standing-room-only crowd at the museum, discussing the timeliness and importance of remembering the Holocaust.
Appleby set the stage, sharing the status of war operations at the same time as he explained the construction and growth of Auschwitz.
He shared the story of the “Sonderkommando,” Jewish people who were permitted to live and even given rewards in the form of cigarettes and food, provided they greeted new arrivals to Auschwitz and kept up the deception that the arrivals would be put to work or simply confined and not put to death.
He finished with a quote, which is on display at the Permanent Exhibition of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The quote is from Martin Niemeller, a Lutheran minister and early Nazi supporter, who was later imprisoned for opposing Hitler’s regime:
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then, they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Hamilton is committed to the stories of the people who died. Her goal is to keep those stories alive, feeling that if one person carries a story in their heart, the Nazis did not win.
She applied to be part of a special trip for 20 educators in 2018, which was sponsored by a donation to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem.
Hamilton explained that, when the group of 20 was originally announced, she was No. 21. However, as time passed and the trip drew closer, she got a phone call.
“They told me someone had dropped out. I was going to Poland,” she explained.
Hamilton shared photos of the trip, explaining how it felt to stand at these places and picture the struggle: the hardship of families brought in by rail car, when the jump to the ground was around five feet and the people had to find a way to bring suitcase, children and themselves to the ground safely while being told to move quickly, the fear and dismay as multiple generations of families were brought in together and then had to watch as the elderly and the very young were separated while those who were deemed able to work were sent in another direction.
“What is the ripple effect of the deaths of six million people?” Hamilton said, referring to the number of Jews who lost their lives in Nazi Germany through the end of World War II. “There were generations of people lost. We don’t know what all was lost.”
During the presentation, Hamilton provided a walk-through experience of Birkenau, sharing photos of what the remains of the crematoriums look like today, and what the interior of the one crematorium that was not destroyed by the Nazis looks like.
For her students, Hamilton tries to make a connection to the present, showing that despite the fact we are 75 years into the future, there is good reason to remember and learn from the events of the past.
“Genocide didn’t stop with the Holocaust. It was not the first or the only genocide; there is genocide today. Remember that everything you do matters,” Hamilton noted.