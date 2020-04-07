ALLEGANY — Administrators of the Field of Dreams assisted living and memory care facility on North Seventh Street in Allegany have received approval to begin phase two of construction work that will include the building of a partially-enclosed picnic pavilion, walking trail and large paved areas with picnic tables near ponds.
Terri Ingersoll, chief operating officer with the Tanglewood Group of Jamestown, the parent company of the project, said ground-breaking for the second phase at the facility will take place Thursday. The $16 million, 88,000-square-feet main structure opened to the public in August and now has a number of permanent residents.
“They’re going to start Thursday,” Ingersoll said of Kinley Corporation contractors. She said administrators and staff at Field of Dreams are excited about the upcoming work.
“Especially given the circumstances” the project is welcome, Ingersoll said of the current pandemic which has led to visitor restrictions at the facility and limited construction across the state and country. “You know people are getting stir crazy (inside) and this will be a nice place for everybody to be outside and to enjoy the weather.”
Ingersoll said that while construction on other projects in the area have been shut down, the good news was the facility received a waiver from the state to begin the $500,000 outside project. She said approval was granted because the project is for a health-care facility and will improve the quality of life for residents.
She explained the project details for the recreational area.
“Basically, we’re building a picnic pavilion, which has a full kitchen and bathroom so (the residents) don’t have to go back to the facility,” Ingersoll explained. “We don’t do anything if it isn’t fancy.”
She noted the area surrounding the pavilion will include “pavers” or bricked areas with picnic tables where residents can walk, sit and enjoy themselves near the ponds.
“In the pavilion, we’ve already priced out a big sound system so that we can have live entertainment down there,” Ingersoll added.
“There will also be a huge deck with cantilevers and railings over the pond, so (residents) can sit or fish right into the pond.”
Ingersoll noted there will also be sidewalks leading from the front parking lot to the pavilion and pond area located behind the Field of Dreams facility. There will also be a seating area beneath a lone, large tree in the field near the main building.
“That way, it gives the ability for people to get out and look back to the park area and facility,” she remarked. “It will also get them out among the sunflowers that will be in the field.”
Ingersoll said she believes the project will be completed quickly.
“Our original goal was to have this up and running for a picnic party on July 4th, but I think it will be done long before that,” she conjectured. “Once this (pandemic) is over, and families can join (residents) and go down there and picnic and take them out … it will be someplace outdoors they can spend time with their loved ones.”