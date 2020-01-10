OLEAN — When Crystal Boyles was informed by her landlord in August that her apartment building was being sold and she would have to move, she turned to Genesis House, which was in need of a house manager for the women and family shelter.
The room and board provided by the homeless shelter in exchange for Boyles’ services not only helped her financially, but allowed her to find a path to studying for the ministry, which she will begin next week.
A native of Slidell, La., Boyles said she and her mother moved frequently, causing her to attend multiple schools and miss out on forming lasting childhood friendships.
“We were trying to find our place in the world and that is how we landed in New York state when I was about 27 years old,” Boyles recalled. “Grade school was a struggle for me because I had dyslexia and at that time it was not recognized as a legitimate learning disability. I found that if I turned the book upside down I could read better.
“I still do that sometimes.”
She also began experiencing problems with her right foot about five years ago, which resulted in numerous medical procedures. Boyles said the procedures only succeeded in making the problem worse.
Through her own research, she found doctors who studied reflex sympathetic dystrophy or complex regional pain syndrome (RSD.) She said hospitalizations and surgery made a difference, “but more importantly I learned what the problem was.”
She still suffers with the debilitating health problem and will for the rest of her life. She deals with physical pain and fatigue nearly every day, with some days worse than others.
“I do not take any pain medications because I am in recovery from addiction that was brought about due to my RSD,” she added.
Boyles said she feels blessed to have the opportunity to manage the homeless shelter, where she had previously served as a volunteer, while studying for the ministry.
“I had thought that I wanted to be a drug and alcohol counselor or work in the mental health field,” she commented. “I kept coming up against things that prevented me from doing so.”
This all changed one Sunday morning at Cornerstone Church in Olean, when she was sitting in a pew trying to listen to Rev. John Lounsbury.
“However, it was difficult (to listen) because my mind was yelling, “This is it, this is what you are supposed to be doing!”
After church, Boyles spoke with Lounsbury about her desire to enter the ministry and following a prayer session both knew it was a confirmation from God. Lounsbury later told Boyles the church would support her plans to enroll in the Phrear School of Theology, which she begins on Jan. 13. Lounsbury had also attended the same school of theology.
Lounsbury’s wife, Linore Lounsbury, who is executive director of Genesis House, said she is pleased with the spiritual path that Boyles is pursuing.
“She just helps to do everything here” at the shelter, Linore Lounsbury said of Boyles. “She spends the night, so she’s here with all the residents, and she helps keep the house clean.”
Lounsbury said Boyles is just one more example of the many people the shelter has helped over the years.
In December, the Olean Times Herald featured Carl McGowen, manager of the men’s shelter at Genesis House, who recently graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Pa.) with his master’s degree in social work. McGowen credited Genesis House, among others, for helping him turn his life around.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)