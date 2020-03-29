A wind advisory is in effect for Cattaraugus and Chautuaqua counties is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo reports that southwest winds of 15 mph to 25 mph — with gusts up to 45 mph — are expected.
The NWS says gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and a few tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in isolated power outages. Tents and temporary outdoor structures may be damaged by the gusty winds.
Extra caution is suggested when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Earlier Sunday, the NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties through the afternoon.