LITTLE VALLEY — It’s Sheriffs Week in New York state, marking the contributions made by the office of sheriff in county government and in the statewide criminal justice system.
For Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb, the intent of Sheriffs Week “has always been that the sheriff is the people’s watchdog, by the people’s choice.”
Besides providing news of arrests, accidents and other emergencies to the news media, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office often posts that information on its Facebook page. That is more cost-effective than a show-and-tell photo opportunity, Whitcomb said.
Fifty-five of New York’s 58 sheriffs are elected officials, accountable to voters every four years and responsible for the complex operations of a sheriff’s office, according to the New York State Sheriff’s Association.
Because county governments were typically the first established units of government in colonial America, sheriffs were among the first elected public officials in an area and thus developed a leading role in local law enforcement.
“Today’s sheriffs are proud of the rich history of their office. It is one of the oldest institutions in America, dating back to Biblical times,” the association states.
“I’ve been blessed to have been cross-endorsed by both parties,” said Whitcomb, who is serving his 10th year as head of the office. “It makes a lot of sense. We are a protect-and-serve (elective) office.”
The sheriff added, “It’s nice for the public to know we do more than (serve) civil papers and run the jail.”
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office includes a road patrol division, the Southern Tier Drug Task Force, K-9 unit, a full Criminal Investigation Bureau, school resource officers, courtroom security and special investigation details, including sex crimes and arson.
There’s also marine and snowmobile divisions and a special response team, often referred to as SWAT.
“We also do 911 communications for the entire county, even the two cities (Olean and Salamanca),” Whitcomb said. With the closest car — deputy sheriff or state police — dispatched to emergencies, people can be assured of a quick response. “We do all the fire and ambulance dispatching, too,” he added.
The Sheriff’s Office also runs the 150-bed county jail, accomplishing all its responsibilities with about 215 employees.
“This profession has changed a lot in the three decades I’ve been involved in the Sheriff’s Office,” Whitcomb said. “The challenges our staff face today are much more challenging than when I first came on board.”
Deputies carried 18 bullets when he started in 1991 — six in a revolver along with two speed-loading cylinders. Now deputies carry many times that — plus a rifle in their patrol vehicles. They also carry tasers, pepper spray and Narcan clipped to their bullet-proof vests in the event of encountering an opioid overdose victim.
“My hope is that society is in tune with these changes and have also elevated their appreciation for those in the younger generation that choose to do the same work I did,” Whitcomb said.
