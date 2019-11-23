LITTLE VALLEY — Law enforcement groups across New York state are warning the public about their concerns over the end of cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies that is set to take effect Jan. 1.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb has had concerns from the start over the end of cash bail for most non-violent crimes. He also has concerns about the new discovery rules that will go into effect at the same time.
“All county sheriffs and the Police Chiefs Association are standing in solidarity to get stalled for three months, but hopefully rescinded,” Whitcomb told the Olean Times Herald Friday.
He was to have participated with other sheriffs in a press conference in Niagara Falls on Thursday, but with a state police manhunt in connection with a double-murder in Clarksville on Wednesday, and Portville Central School closed as a precaution, Whitcomb decided against going.
“Every sheriff, police chief and I believe, if the public knew what changes were coming, there would be a public outcry until constituents are up in arms as much as we are,” said Whitcomb, who has served as sheriff for 10 years.
Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley and Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney have also expressed concerns over new bail rules.
“I’m not just the sheriff,” Whitcomb said. “I’m also a husband and a father. Bail reform changes will make our communities less safe. Some of the crimes that will no longer go before a court to set bail are quite frankly dangerous and violent crimes.
“Those people are what the jail is for,” he continued. “It is a place to keep people who are violent, who choose to be violent and who have not learned from their mistakes. The public needs to be protected from them.”
But Barbara J. Kelley, the Allegany County public defender, argues bail reform was passed because too many defendants who can’t afford bail are spending time in jail before even being convicted.
“Statewide statistics show that under the current bail system roughly 65% to 80% of the local jail populations are being held pre-conviction at any given time,” she writes in an op-ed piece that appears on page B-9 of today’s edition. “So, what the politicians and naysayers are advocating is perpetuation of a system where people are deprived of their liberty and sent to jail simply because they have been charged with a crime and are too poor to post bail.”
Whitcomb said the new no cash bail rules will have an impact on the jail — there are estimates that county jail populations could decline by as much as 40%.
“It will be a safer environment for our corrections officers, there will be fewer medical bills and lower costs for food,” Whitcomb said. It will also mean an opportunity for more federal prisoners.
Whitcomb said someone accused of a crime would either get an appearance ticket or be taken to a local court for arraignment and an appearance ticket.
“They’d be back out in five minutes to do it again,” he said.
Whitcomb cited a few instances in which a judge’s discretion to set bail is critical: “Someone selling a bad batch of heroin, or someone who beats their spouse” are examples, he said. “A judge can issue an order of protection, but someone who is high on drugs or alcohol is going to walk right past that piece of paper.”
Whitcomb said he is concerned about taking away the opportunity for judges to decide whether a person is a danger to society.
“They need to be able to evaluate that,” he said.
Kelley writes that bail will still be an available option in cases alleging violence or sex offenses.
“My office routinely sees clients sent to jail pre-conviction for very minor offenses,” she writes. “This is done under the misguided notion that somehow the first appearance in court upon arrest should subject the defendant to judgment (guilty) and punishment (jail) at the complete whim of the local justice.”
Whitcomb noted that the bail reform measures and new discovery rules were approved as part of the state budget, without input from law enforcement or district attorneys.
“I think the intent of this movement to level the playing field comes from a have and have-not perception of our system,” Whitcomb said. “I don’t believe the system is leveled as unfairly as some people might think.”
The sheriff said, “These changes are being largely driven by New York City. It’s the same as the SAFE Act. The people making the decisions didn’t grow up in Cattaraugus, Allegany or Steuben counties where every other family are sportsmen.”
The sheriff urged residents to “do their research” on the no cash bail issue “and do what they can to assist the sheriffs and police chiefs in delaying this so we can keep our society as safe as we can.”
He warned: “It’s going to change a lot of things.”
The state has managed to add another unfunded mandate with the increased work to prepare for the new discovery rules and timelines, Whitcomb said.
From a patrol perspective, it will require deputies and detectives to spend more time preparing for discovery including body cam footage, the sheriff said. If the discovery time limits are not met, it could result in dismissal of charges.