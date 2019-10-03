ALLEGANY — Dustyn Green, a senior at Allegany-Limestone High School, has always been and will always be an advocate for people with disabilities.
Green, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, has continued in this purpose with his arrangement of the upcoming presentation, “Wheel a Mile in My Shoes.” The presentation will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 for high school students in the auditorium and at 6 p.m. that evening for the community.
During this week’s school board meeting, administrators announced the upcoming event, as well as the fact that Green has been working on the project all summer and into the school year.
Green’s presentation will include a video that depicts a staff member, Jim Wieand, using a wheelchair in the community. In addition, Julio Fuentes, the former Olean High School and Alfred University football player who was paralyzed in 2006 from injuries suffered in a game, will speak at the event. Fuentes has regained movement in his arms and upper body and, to a lesser extent, his lower body, and took his first steps since the accident a few years ago.
Green shared thoughts on the presentation following his shopping trip Wednesday with Wieand, a high school physical education teacher, who found challenges involved in using a wheelchair in the community.
“Mr. Wieand did a really fantastic job, and being able to see that the school really cares was great,” Green said, noting they visited two grocery stores in Olean in their wheelchairs. “I’m putting a documentary together that will be shown” at next week’s presentation.
Green said the program, which he had also conducted in the past as a sophomore, is designed to bring awareness to his fellow students and area residents regarding the challenges involved with disabilities.
“This (presentation) is to continue to push my motto that disability equals ability,” Green explained. “I think that society doesn’t realize that a disability is just a different form of ability.”
Green said he asked Fuentes to attend his presentation, as he is from the area and has offered to provide his speech at no fee.
“It will be a high-energy presentation and very compelling from both of us,” Green promised.
Rebecca Green, Dustyn’s mother, said she has always been impressed with her son and his drive to help others.
“He’s always coming up with some bright idea,” she said with pride.
Green said he hopes to attend one of three local colleges, Jamestown Community College in Olean, St. Bonaventure University or the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, after high school to study sports media, or media studies.