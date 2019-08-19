GEDDES — The New York State Fair is full of time-tested traditions, but there’s always enough new things each year to keep the 13-day festival fresh. Here’s a look at what’s new for the 2019 fair.
The International Building is now The Eatery. The change of name was made in an effort to rebrand the building as a dining destination after vendors told fair officials they thought the International Building name was too ambiguous to first-time fair-goers.
Along with the new name, the building will have several new vendors: Dang’s Cafe, Babcia’s Pierogis, Fresh Mex Mexican Grill, Lumpy’s Sandwich Company and Poutine Gourmet.
The state fair is adding the Willis Lot, a 10.5-acre lot the fair is leasing from Honeywell International at the corner of Willis Avenue and State Fair Boulevard. That lot will hold around 1,800 vehicles. There will be changes with the Centro Park-and-Ride lots, located across Central New York. The lots located at Destiny USA, Shoppingtown Mall and at Farrell Road and John Glenn Boulevard in Geddes will expand.
Lesser-used lots at Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the former New Venture Gear plant in DeWitt will cease being used, while the Park-and-Ride lot at Long Branch Park will be consolidated into the expanded Farrell Road lot and the CNY Regional Market lot will be consolidated into the Destiny USA lot.
A goat park will replace part of the sheep barn, which was torn down after the roof was damaged during a windstorm. The sheep will be kept in a tent near the Dairy Cow Birthing Center until the new sheep barn, which will be located on the west end of the fairgrounds, is built for the 2020 fair.
The new Empire State Trailway pocket park will be located inside Gate 2, near the corner of Hiawatha Avenue and Tonawanda Street.
Travel Broadway in style aboard the Broadway Bubble Express. The trackless trains run the length of Broadway, with stops along the way, including the Expo Center. Each of the five-car trains can carry 18 people. Rides are $3 per person. A train whistle and bubbles for kids are an additional $2. The trains run until 8 p.m. daily.
The truck-pulled wagons are an easy — and free — way of getting around the fair. New this year are five express trams, which will run between Gate 10 on the fair’s West End, near the Experience Stage and Gate 12, next to the Center of Progress Building, near Chevy Court.
Santa Claus is coming to town. On Aug. 25, fairgoers can visit Santa and his reindeer, see antique sleighs and even participate in the “Santalympics,” a holiday-themed obstacle course, further cementing the belief that the New York State Fair marks the end of summer in Central New York.
The newest music venue at the fairgrounds will see a vastly expanded schedule for its third season. The stage on the fair’s West End will host at least five shows a day, including national acts like Jackyl, Rick Springfield, Pop Evil, 38 Special and Grand Funk Railroad.
There will be six new rides on the Wade Shows Midway this year, including the Frisbee, which spins riders in a circle as the long arm swings back and forth like a pendulum. Other new rides include the Downdraft, Charlie Chopper, Dalmatians, NASCAR and bumper boats. In addition, the thrill ride Rock Star is back after two years away.