JAMESTOWN — The State University of New York and New York State Education Department approved Jamestown Community College’s tourism and hospitality certificate program recently.
Students who complete the certificate will be prepared for entry level employment in the tourism or hospitality industry. They would also be able to “ladder” into JCC’s A.S. or A.A.S.-Business: Business Administration degrees and transfer into a bachelor’s degree in tourism and hospitality or related areas, with the ability to earn both a certificate and associate degree within two years for a typical full-time student.
The certificate includes the skills and knowledge that local employers have indicated they seek most in job applicants. Financial accounting, tourism and hospitality, management, business, and public speaking principles are examined in the core courses students will take in the certificate program, in addition to gaining real-world experience through a targeted internship.
According to JobsEq data for western New York and Pennsylvania, total employment in the category of tourism and hospitality is projected to grow during the next decade.