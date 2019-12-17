MAYVILLE — The owner of the Mayville Diner was arrested and charged with arson Tuesday morning for allegedly setting fire to the diner on Dec. 9.
Michael Ellis, 40, of Mayville, faces a charge of arson in the third-degree, a class C felony.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported that its investigators, along with the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team, have been investigating the cause and origin of the fire since the Mayville Diner was destroyed Dec. 9.
Ellis was arraigned on the charge and released on no bail due to the new bail reform laws of New York state. The sheriff's office said Ellis will be directed to appear in court at a later date.