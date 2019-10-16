LOCKPORT — Citing concerns about potential voter fraud, the Niagara County Legislature has filed its long-planned lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that gives licenses to immigrants who are in the country illegally.
Since its passage in June, the Green Light Law has been criticized by county clerks throughout the state, who say it forces them to violate federal immigration law. The law allows non-citizens to obtain driver's licenses that can be used for identification, and bars non-citizens records from being shared with a federal agency for the purpose of enforcing immigration law.
But Niagara County legislators and top officials argue their lawsuit is necessary because the law empowers non-citizens to register to vote illegally.
Potential voters need only provide a driver's license or non-driver ID in order to register to voter, according to a state Board of Election spokesman.
"The Green Light Law is an avenue to allow voting by non-United States citizens," said County Attorney Claude Joerg.
Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns filed a federal lawsuit against the state in July, seeking to overturn the law on the grounds that it violates federal immigration law.
Unlike Erie County's suit, Joerg said Niagara County's legal action could be remediated by changes in the law that would still allow immigrants who are here illegally to obtain driver's licenses. For one, Joerg said, the state could direct Department of Motor Vehicles offices not to give undocumented immigrants an opportunity to register when they obtain their driver's licenses.
Joerg also said the law's record-shielding provision would prevent county election commissioners from enforcing voting laws, because information about a registrants' illegal status could not be shared with law enforcement without an order from a federal district court judge.
“It’d be fine with me if the state wanted to correct the deficiencies in the law," Joerg said. "We know undocumented people drive their cars on the road every day. The thrust of this lawsuit is these people should not be voting in our elections.”
Joerg also pointed to voter registration issues in California, where immigrants living in the U.S. illegally have been able to obtain licenses since 2013.
The law's legislative sponsor, Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, D-Bronx, reportedly admitted the law could be abused during a June hearing in Albany. "Theoretically, they could have the ability to vote,” he said.
However, supporters of the law say anyone who wants to commit voter fraud easily can under current law, but that instances are rare. In lieu of a DMV or social security number, one could provide other documentation, such as a utility bill, paycheck or bank statement, to register to vote.
Supporters also argue the law will generate revenue for the state and improve road safety for all drivers.
State Attorney General Letitia James has opined the law is constitutional and vowed to defend it in court.
“The legislation is well crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver’s licenses," James said in a statement. "If this bill is enacted and challenged in court, we will vigorously defend it.”