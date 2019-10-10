JAMESTOWN — National Comedy Center and The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts will explore joining forces as a combined organization in the coming months.
The boards of both centers say a memorandum of understanding was unanimously agreed upon, with Reg Lenna permanently joining the National Comedy Center “upon the completion of due diligence, the finalization of a definitive agreement and the final approval of each board.”
The Reg Lenna board recently approached the National Comedy Center board to explore an enhanced partnership in which the two organizations would restructure to help support both organizations’ missions and long-term goals. A task force comprised of board members and staff from both organizations will be created to finalize the new organizational structure.
“By joining forces ... our two outstanding organizations can help fulfill our respective missions, while growing our brands and reaching new audiences more effectively,” said Tom Benson, National Comedy Center project chairman.