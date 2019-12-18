CASTILE — New York environmental conservation officers rescued a juvenile bald eagle with a broken wing in Letchworth State Park earlier this month.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation reports that on Dec. 14 ECOs Ronald Gross and Joshua Crain responded to the park in Wyoming County to rescue an injured eagle from the edge of the gorge.
The ECOs were aided by a New York State Parks police officer. The eagle was transported to Cornell University Wildlife Health Services, where it was diagnosed with a broken wing.
The eagle is receiving treatment and expected to be rehabilitated and released in approximately three months.